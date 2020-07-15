PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
March-May 2020 submitted expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office,
800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-
5329. Published by order of the deputy city
clerk.
Infinity Certified Welding & Fabrication 412.40
Leadville Sanitation District 889.28
National Main Street Center 515.00
Parkville Water District 494.23
Pinnacol Assurance 11,308.00
Purchase Power 301.50
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 28.95
Tyler Henning 15.17
Waste Management JPMC 543.77
Xcel Energy 7,051.34
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Acorn Petroleum 5,405.63
Adamson Police Products 95.40
Axon Enterprise, Inc. 1,020.00
B and B Shipping and More 20.14
Big Horn Hardware 193.59
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 145.50
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 778.88
Colorado Police Protective Assoc. 8.70
Dawna Schneiter 92.50
Express Toll 5.00
Galls, LLC 433.78
IRCustoms, LLC 1,096.86
Maria Renteria 870.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 381.76
Psychological Dimensions 350.00
Steve Nofziger 400.00
Verizon Wireless 1,058.10
Wagner Equipment Company 840.05
Acorn Petroleum 1,001.10
AmeriGas 791.41
Anthony Belmonte 1,452.00
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 150.00
Corporate Payment Systems 11,529.04
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Galls, LLC 289.51
Jesse Gallup 8,134.00
Little Joe's Lockshop 795.00
MK Automotive Services 474.20
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 141.95
Pro-Electric, Inc. 330.00
Quill Corporation 722.37
Safeway, Inc. 1,500.00
St. Vincent General Hospital 187.00
Temco 3,135.87
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 1,500.00
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 2,517.81
GTW Trucking LLC 720.00
Millennium Towing & Recovery 637.50
Tyler Henning 139.02
Western Security Systems 105.00
Dan Dailey 160.00
Showtime Sign & Shirt Co. 2,735.00
Acorn Petroleum 529.75
Adamson Police Products 86.00
Advanced Breathing Air Systems LLC 2,227.45
Bound Tree Medical LLC 121.74
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Maria Renteria 900.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,157.03
Pinnacol Assurance 10,808.00
Purchase Power 256.31
Saige Bertolas 110.70
Technology Constructors Inc 131,638.36
The Abbey 1,122.88
Waste Management JPMC 2,536.70
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 12,957.95
Millennium Towing & Recovery 435.00
MK Automotive Services 852.88
Pro-Electric, Inc. 212.69
RG and Associates, LLC 2,586.50
Corporate Payment Systems 19,985.37
Sutton's Radiator Service 1,690.00
CIRSA 24,848.31
Big Horn Hardware 234.81
Herald Democrat 1,463.60
Caselle 898.00
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Verizon Wireless 1,367.54
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 423.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 13,215.50
RG and Associates, LLC 4,258.25
Wellness Screening LLC 382.60
Parkville Water District 384.77
Spectrum 797.72
Xcel Energy 5,929.11
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 10.00
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Hoehn Architects P.C. 3,816.05
The Abbey 544.00
Big Horn Hardware 155.59
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 779.99
Maria Renteria 870.00
Colorado Firecamp, Inc. 575.00
Acorn Petroleum 327.04
Joseph Ruma 185.00
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Acorn Petroleum 2,789.82
St. Vincent General Hospital 218.52
Century Link 167.61
AmeriGas 647.46
Kahfe 11 2,366.64
Inn the Clouds Hostel & Inn 5,000.00
Szechuan Taste 5,000.00
Blue Earth 1,487.76
Salon de Belleza Ruth 1,892.64
Cloud City Medical 5,000.00
The Delaware Hotel 5,000.00
Green Diamond Clean 444.00
Prajna Physical Therapy 1,126.15
Independence Realty 2,072.02
LTAS Technologies Inc. 7,200.00
Grateful Paws 3,717.70
Treeline Kitchen 5,000.00
B.A. Dallas Studio 5,000.00
High & Tight Barbershop 5,000.00
Ray of Light 1,100.00
Matchless Treasures Thrift Shop 3,650.00
The National Mining Hall of Fame 5,000.00
Quincey's 5,000.00
Alpine Ski & Sport 2,609.78
Leadville Outdoors 4,268.42
Manhattan Bar 3,820.42
Scarlett Tavern 5,000.00
Tennessee Pass Cafe 5,000.00
Bosanko Woodworks 5,000.00
The Mule Kick 2,858.00
Dr Ryde Industries 1,965.00
Golden Burro Cafe 4,730.00
Community Threads 5,000.00
Precision Peaks 1,000.00
Fire On the Mountain 1,423.54
Periodic Brewing 5,000.00
Joseph Fattor Attorney at Law 983.16
Kenneth Olsen, CPA 5,000.00
Matchless Hair 1,651.82
Harper Rose Studios 1,582.00
Wild Bill's Restaurant 4,428.42
Two Mile High Brewing 825.62
High Country Ice 3,425.00
Duran & Lucero 2,907.70
Shear Luck Hair Studio 1,701.72
Altitudes Gym 3,693.50
Freight 2,490.00
Cold Nose Warm Heart 2,080.00
Hair on Earth 1,809.57
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
The Abbey 1,088.00
Sydney Everett 2,500.00
Dr Ryde Industries 1,656.95
Parkville Water District 142.75
NetZero-Rocky Mountains 5,968.00
Lake County Community Fund 20,000.00
Dr Ryde Industries 748.30
Silver Llama Market 5,000.00
Alpine Furniture Company 3,006.00
SMC Consulting 2,029.56
International Alpine Design 4,885.20
Alps Motel 5,000.00
World Class Distributers 4,781.10
Lisa Star Art & Design 1,850.00
Two Dog Travel 1,034.81
Grab & Go 5,000.00
Fraternal Order Eagles #91 2,955.96
Caselle 898.00
Parkville Water District 519.58
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,380.16
Quill Corporation 293.93
Verizon Wireless 1,504.49
Wagner Equipment Company 2,622.06
Xcel Energy 5,408.55
Xerox Financial Services 695.80
Charter Communications 773.89
Charter Communications 39.54
Acorn Petroleum 1,488.62
AmeriGas 177.58
Big Horn Hardware 36.38
Econo Signs 518.12
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 1,005.53
Herald Democrat 2,520.14
Leadville Sanitation District 889.28
Leadville Snowy Peaks 105.00
Maria Renteria 870.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 17,156.45
Parkville Water District 103.64
RG and Associates, LLC 3,626.50
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 423.00
Safeway, Inc. 1,800.00
Bona Fide Customs 4,869.82
Steve Sunday Photography 203.91
The Leadville Box 3,400.00
B and B Shipping 1,385.22
Mountain Peaks Motel 5,000.00
Silver City Printing 4,540.84
Northcraft Neighborhoods 1,947.00
Corporate Payment Systems 8,647.24
Published in the Herald Democrat July 16, 2020.
