PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Albert Glenn Maes aka Albert G. Maes aka Abby Maes aka Al Maes, Deceased

Case Number 2019PR30014

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before December 27, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

Gilbert F. Maes, Sr.

PO Box 231

Leadville, CO 80461

Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 22 and 29 and Sept. 5, 2019.

