PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Bradley Stephen Carroll, Deceased

Case Number 2020PR30009

All persons having claims against the above

named estate are required to present them to

the personal representative or to the District

Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before

11/25/2020, or the claims may be forever

barred.

/s/ Lindsey Parlin

PO Box 1977

Leadville, CO 80461

Published in the Herald Democrat July 16, 23 and

30, 2020.

