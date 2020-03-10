PUBLIC NOTICE
#1 - 2020
RESOLUTION
CANCELLATION OF ELECTION
DECLARATION DEEMING CANDIDATES ELECTED
LEADVILLE SANITATION DISTRICT
LAKE COUNTY, COLORADO
WHEREAS, the Designated Election Official of the District has been duly authorized by the Board of Directors to cancel and declare candidates elected at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election to be conducted on May 5, 2020, AND WHEREAS, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates.
Now THEREFORE, Pursuant to 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S. the Designated Election Official HEREBY cancels the regular election to be conducted on the 5th day of May 2020.
THE ELECTION IS CANCELED BY FORMAL RESOLUTION AND THE FOLLOWING CANDIDATES ARE DECLARED ELECTED FOR THE FOLLOWING TERMS OF OFFICE:
Jane Gowing - Three-year term
Robert Vigil - Three-Year term
Joseph Hren - Three-Year term
Signed by DEO Angelina Salazar
Contact Person for the District:
/s/Angelina Y. Salazar.
Telephone Number of the District: (719) 486-2993
Address of the District: 911 US Hwy 24 South
Published in the Herald Democrat March 12, 2020.
