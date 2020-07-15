PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of JOSEF BRAUN, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30006
All persons having claims against the above
named estate are required to present them to
the personal representative or to the District
Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before
September 24, 2020, or the claims may be forever
barred.
WALTER CONRAD BRAUN
Personal Representative of the Estate of Josef
Braun
2310 39th Street
Galveston, TX 77550
Published in the Herald Democrat July 2, 9 and 16,
2020.
