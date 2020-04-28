PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Ordinance No. 1
Series of 2020
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 12.04 AND REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 12.12 OF TITLE 12 OF THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING STREET EXCAVATIONS
PASSED AND ADOPTED ON FINAL READING AND ORDERED PUBLISHED, with any amendments, this 21st day of April 2020, by a vote of 7 in favor and 0 against.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO:
/s/ Greg Labbe, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED by title only in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, following final reading on this 30th day of April , 2020.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 30, 2020.
