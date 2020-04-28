PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO

Ordinance No. 1

Series of 2020

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 12.04 AND REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 12.12 OF TITLE 12 OF THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING STREET EXCAVATIONS

PASSED AND ADOPTED ON FINAL READING AND ORDERED PUBLISHED, with any amendments, this 21st day of April 2020, by a vote of 7 in favor and 0 against.

CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO:

/s/ Greg Labbe, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk

PUBLISHED by title only in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, following final reading on this 30th day of April , 2020.

Published in the Herald Democrat April 30, 2020.

