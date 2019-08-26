PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 5th day of November, 2014 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Tract 5 – W Half Moon Lakes AKA PT of SE ¼ - SE ¼ 6-10-80
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Petra Construction Company for the 2013 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Jared Manske.
On July 31st, 2019, Jared Manske made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Petra Construction, the current title of record holder, that Jared Manske is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Jared Manske, at 4:30 p.m., on the 9th day of January, 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Petra Construction Company or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 22nd day of August, 2019, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 22 and 29 and Sept. 5, 2019.
