PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of September 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2019CW3058; Previous Case No. 2011CW081 - THE CITY OF AURORA, COLORADO, acting by and through its Utility Enterprise, 15151 East Alameda Parkway, Suite 3600, Aurora, Colorado 80012-1555, (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: John M. Dingess, Austin Hamre and Teri L. Petitt (Special Counsel), Hamre. Rodriguez, Ostrander & Dingess, P.C., 3600 S. Yosemite Street, Suite 500, Denver, Colorado 80237, phone (303) 779-0200.)
Application to Make Conditional Water Rights Absolute, for a Finding of Reasonable Diligence, and to Continue Conditional Water Rights
LAKE AND CHAFFEE COUNTIES.
2. NAMES AND LOCATIONS OF Points / Structures Defining Exchange Reaches: (See Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 2.1. Confluence of Lake Fork Creek and the Arkansas River (“LF/AR Confluence”). This confluence is located in the SW ¼ of the SE ¼, Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 80 West, of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado, at a point that lies approximately 340 feet from the south line and 1810 feet from the east line of said Section 5. 2.2. Turquoise Reservoir. Turquoise Reservoir, including the proposed Turquoise Lake Enlargement, is located in all or portions of Sections 7, 8, 17, 18, 19 and 20, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, and Sections 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, Township 9 South, Range 81 West, all from the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. The Turquoise Reservoir Dam axis and the centerline of Lake Fork Creek intersect at a point whence the northwest corner of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, 6th P.M., bears north 44º 46’ 18” east a distance of 10344.35 feet which point is also described as a point in the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, 6th P.M. that lies 2110 feet from the north line and 1890 feet from the east line of Section 19. 2.3. Arkansas River Intake for Box Creek Reservoir. The Intake is to be located in Sections 22, 27 and 34, Township 10 South, Range 80 West and Section 3, Township 11 South, Range 80 West, of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. 2.4. Derry Ditch No. 1 (diversion point for Box Creek Reservoir). The headgate for the Derry No. 1 Ditch is on the right (west) bank of the Arkansas River at a point whence the ¼ corner of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 80 West, of the 6th P.M. bears south 22º 1’ east 3753 feet, in Lake County, Colorado, which point is believed to lie approximately 790 feet from the south line and 1190 feet from the west line of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 80 West. 2.5. Upper River Ditch (diversion point for Box Creek Reservoir). The point of diversion for the Upper River Ditch is on the west bank of the Arkansas River at point whence the Southeast corner of Section 16, Township10 South., Range 80 West., of the 6th P.M. bears south 23º 28’ east, 2008.5 feet, in Lake County, Colorado, which point is believed to lie approximately 1830 feet from the south line and 820 feet from the east line of said Section 16. 2.6. Confluence of Lake Creek and the Arkansas River (“LC/AR Confluence”). This confluence is located in the NW ¼ of the SE ¼, Section 24, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado, at a point that lies approximately 2560 feet from the south line and 1880 feet from the east line of said Section 24. 2.7. Twin Lakes Reservoir. Twin Lakes Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 Township 11 South, Range 80 West, and Sections 24 and 25, Township 11 South, Range 81 West, all from the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. The Twin Lakes dam axis and the centerline of Lake Creek intersect at a point whence the Southeast corner of Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 54º 13’ 8” east, a distance of 3803.10 feet, which point is also described as a point in the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West, 6th P.M. that lies 2160 feet from the south line and 2325 feet from the west line of Section 23. 2.8. Confluence of Clear Creek and the Arkansas River (“CC/AR Confluence”). This confluence is located in the SE ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West, 6th P.M. in Chaffee County, Colorado, at a point that lies approximately 1620 feet from the north line and 1200 feet from the east line of said Section 8. 2.9. Clear Creek Reservoir. Clear Creek Reservoir is located on Clear Creek in Sections 7 and 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West, and Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 80 West, all of the 6th P.M. in Chaffee County, Colorado. 3. DESCRIPTION OF CONDITIONAL WATER RIGHTS: 3.1. Date of Original Decree. September 20, 2013, Case No. 11CW081, District Court, Water Division 2, Colorado (“Original Decree”). 3.2. Date of Subsequent Diligence Decree. None. 3.3. Legal Descriptions. See paragraph 2 above. 3.4. Sources of Substitute Supply. Water imported into Water Division 2 via the Columbine Ditch. The water rights diverted through the Columbine Ditch are the following: 3.4.1. Senior appropriation. Initially decreed in Civil Action No. 963, District Court for Eagle County, subsequently changed in Case No. 90CW340, Water Division 5 (consolidated with Case No. 90CW052, Water Division 2), and further changed in Case No. 09CW187, Water Division 5 (consolidated with Case No. 09CW143, Water Division 2 and Case No. 09CW278, Water Division 1). 3.4.2. Junior appropriation. Case No. 09CW188, Water Division 5. 3.5. Exchange Reaches and Amounts. Aurora operates or will operate the appropriative rights of exchange from each of the following Exchange-From Points to each of the following Exchange-To Points, the locations of which are more specifically described above. 3.5.1. From the LF/AR Confluence to Turquoise Reservoir. 3.5.1.1. Rate of Exchange: 3.5.1.1.1. 10 cfs, absolute. 3.5.1.1.2. 30 cfs, conditional. 3.5.1.1.3. 40 cfs, total. 3.5.2. From the LC/AR Confluence to Twin Lakes Reservoir. 3.5.2.1. Rate of Exchange: 3.5.2.1.1. 18 cfs, absolute. 3.5.2.1.2. 82 cfs, conditional. 3.5.2.1.3. 100 cfs, total. 3.5.3. From the CC/AR Confluence to Clear Creek Reservoir. 3.5.3.1. Rate of Exchange: 50 cfs, conditional. 3.5.4. From the LC/AR Confluence to the Box Creek Reservoir points of diversion (Arkansas River Intake, Derry Ditch No. 1, and Upper River Ditch). 3.5.4.1. Rate of Exchange: 100 cfs, conditional. 3.5.5. From the CC/AR Confluence to the Box Creek Reservoir points of diversion (Arkansas River Intake, Derry Ditch No. 1, and Upper River Ditch). 3.5.5.1. Rate of Exchange: 100 cfs, conditional. 3.5.6. From the CC/AR Confluence to Twin Lakes Reservoir. 3.5.6.1. Rate of Exchange: 100 cfs, conditional. 3.6. Dates of Appropriation. 3.6.1. For the LC/AR Confluence to Twin Lakes Reservoir exchange, the date of appropriation is May 25, 2010. 3.6.2. For the LF/AR Confluence to Turquoise Reservoir exchange, the date of appropriation is June 14, 2010. 3.6.3. For all other exchanges described above, the date of appropriation is December 15, 2011. 3.7. Uses. The water diverted by exchange may be used for any purposes for which the water given as a substitute supply is decreed, which may include the following: Municipal, domestic and industrial purposes including, but not limited to: fire protection; drought protection; irrigation of lawns, gardens, parks, private and municipal facilities; sanitary; commercial; manufacturing; mechanical use; recreational purposes; creation and maintenance of wetlands; stock watering; fish and wildlife propagation; reclamation; revegetation; dust suppression; storage for such uses; reservoir evaporation replacement; augmentation; exchange; and replacement purposes, for use, reuse for successive uses, disposition following initial use, and reuse until extinction. Nothing in this application expands or limits any of the decreed uses of the sources of substitute supply described in Paragraph 3.4. 3.8. Place of Use. The water rights that are the subject of this Application are to be used in or for the benefit of Aurora’s current and future service areas served by its municipal water supply and water reuse systems and any areas within the South Platte River Basin capable of being served by the Aurora municipal water supply system, including areas served by its connections with other systems, for any water supply contracts or obligations of Aurora. Currently, Aurora is located in Township 3 South, Ranges 64, 65, 66 and 67 West, 6th P.M. in Adams County; Township 4 South, Ranges 64, 65, 66 and 67 West and Township 5 South, Ranges 65, 66 and 67 West, 6th P.M. in Arapahoe County; and Township 6 South, Ranges 65 and 66 West, 6th P.M. in Douglas County. Aurora's service area has changed from time to time and will continue to do so. Aurora may also use the water to meet replacement or delivery obligations in Water Division 2. Nothing in this application expands or limits any of the decreed places of use of the sources of substitute supply described in Paragraph 3.4. 4. DETAILED OUTLINE OF WHAT HAS BEEN DONE TOWARD COMPLETION OR FOR COMPLETION OF THE APPROPRIATIONS AND APPLICATION OF WATER TO A BENEFICIAL USE AS CONDITIONALLY DECREED: During the diligence period of September 2013 through September 2019, Aurora performed the following work and made the following expenditures toward completion of the appropriations and application of the water rights decreed in the Original Decree to beneficial use (expenditure numbers are rounded to the nearest $1,000): 4.1. Project Specific Efforts. Aurora has done at least the following project specific work toward completion of the appropriations and application of the conditional water rights decreed in Case No. 11CW081 to beneficial use: 4.1.1. Columbine Ditch. On August 28, 2019, the Fremont Pass Ditch Company (Aurora is a majority shareholder) filed an application in Water Division 5, Case No. 19CW3098 seeking a finding of reasonable diligence on direct flow and storage rights for the Columbine Ditch junior appropriation originally decreed in Water Division 2, Case No. 09CW188, described in paragraph 3.4.2 above. These rights provide the substitute supplies necessary to operate the subject exchanges. 4.1.2. Development of Box Creek Reservoir. During this diligence period Aurora has performed the following work toward the development of Box Creek Reservoir: 4.1.2.1. Preliminary Design. During the diligence period, Aurora spent $2,949,000 on engineering design work for the Box Creek Reservoir and dam, which was performed by Jacobs, formerly CH2M. The engineering design work has included engineering early designs of the dam, river diversion, conveyance pipeline to the reservoir, outlet structure and conveyance out of the reservoir, groundwater modeling and analysis, and dam break analysis and inundation mapping. In addition, Aurora spent $327,000 during the diligence period on a preliminary engineering design conducted by URS Corporation which included analysis of alternatives for the diversion structure, forebay structures, dam, and outlet, as well as geotechnical and geophysical investigations of the site. Preliminary design work totaling $18,000 was also conducted by Hydrogeo for work related to design alternatives and feasibility for a diversion structure to supply the proposed Box Creek Reservoir. 4.1.2.2. Land Acquisition. During the diligence period, Aurora conducted negotiations with local property owners, as well as State and Federal Agencies, and spent $2,806,000 on land acquisitions, easements, and related activities to support the development of Box Creek Reservoir. 4.1.2.3. Mining Leases. In 2018 Aurora and the Colorado State Land Board entered into a 10-year mining lease with Titan Au to explore minerals around the proposed Box Creek Reservoir site. In 2015 Aurora entered into a 2-year mining lease with Cathedral Mining to explore minerals at the site. 4.1.2.4. Land Exchange. Aurora entered into a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Forest Service in September 2018 and spent $48,000 to pursue a land exchange for lands located within the Box Creek Reservoir site. 4.1.2.5. Jurisdictional Wetlands Determination. Aurora has spent $294,000 during the diligence period to obtain a jurisdictional determination of whether potential waters of the U.S. and wetlands are located within the proposed Box Creek Reservoir site, which is a necessary step toward initiating permitting for the project. This work has included outside legal consultation and wetlands investigations conducted by GEOSUAS and ERO that included wetland delineations and vegetative surveys. In 2016 Aurora requested the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) make a jurisdictional determination regarding potential waters of the U.S. located at the proposed Box Creek Reservoir site, but supplemental investigations by GEOSUAS were deemed necessary. 4.1.2.6. Wetlands Banking. In 2015 Aurora completed construction of the Hayden River Parcel wetlands bank located in Lake County and has conducted ongoing wetlands monitoring. Aurora has spent at least $276,000 thereon during the diligence period. 4.1.2.7. Historic American Building Survey. During this diligence period, Aurora paid Colorado Mountain College for a Historic American Building Survey explaining the cultural resources at the proposed reservoir site. 4.1.2.8. Rocky Mountain Fen Research Project. Aurora has spent $179,000 during the diligence period as a partner in the Rocky Mountain Fen Research Project to study mitigation of potentially impacted fen wetlands. The funds were used to construct a fen wetland test site and to pay for monitoring activities. 4.1.2.9. PILT Payments. Aurora paid approximately $22,000 to Lake County during the diligence period for Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) for properties Aurora owns in Lake County that are related to the Box Creek Reservoir project. 4.1.2.10. Lake County Open Space Initiative. Aurora participated as a member of the Lake County Open Space Initiative (LCOSI) and spent $24,000 on LCOSI membership and other related activities during the diligence period. Aurora participated by providing assistance in the development of LCOSI’s Ecosystem Management Plan report. 4.1.2.11. Community Relations. Aurora expended sums during the diligence period on Lake County community relations related work and activities associated with the Box Creek Reservoir project. 4.1.2.12. Diligence Application for Box Creek Reservoir exchanges. On October 30, 2012, Aurora obtained a decree in Case No. 01CW145, Water Division 2, decreeing appropriative rights of exchange on the Arkansas River that include Box Creek Reservoir, the Arkansas River Intake and the Upper River Ditch as exchange point structures. On October 31, 2018, Aurora filed an application in WD-2, Case No. 18CW3063 seeking a finding of reasonable diligence on these exchanges. This is diligence work related to the water rights at issue herein because it integrates these structures more fully into Aurora’s interconnected Arkansas Basin water supply network. 4.1.3. Assessments Paid for Use of Twin Lakes Reservoir. During this diligence period, Aurora paid $391,000 in annual assessments to the Twin Lakes Company, which payments were necessary for the operation of the exchanges involved herein. 4.1.4. Intergovernmental Agreement with SECWCD. On October 3, 2003, Aurora entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District (“SECWCD”), replacing an agreement between the parties dated December 7, 2001. Under this new IGA, Aurora and SECWCD agreed to support proposed federal legislation relating to the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project to include, among other things, re-operations of the existing water storage facilities, studies for enlargements to Pueblo and Turquoise Reservoirs, and confirming the authority of the Bureau of Reclamation to enter into contracts with Aurora for use of the facilities including long-term contracts. Aurora’s ability to use Fryingpan-Arkansas facilities is expanded under this IGA and Aurora is obligated to make certain payments to SECWCD in consideration for the expanded use. Under this IGA, SECWCD also agreed not to oppose Aurora’s attempts to contract with the Bureau of Reclamation for use of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project facilities, to facilitate delivery of Aurora’s water, and to settle opposition to each other’s water court applications, including this case. During this diligence period, Aurora made payments of more than $950,000 to SECWCD under this IGA which were necessary for the operation of the exchanges involved herein. 4.1.5. Legal Activities. During the subject diligence period, Aurora spent in excess of $69,000 on legal activities connected to the development of the subject water rights. 4.2. System-wide Efforts. Pursuant to the Original Decree, these exchanges are part of a unified extensive system for the collection, treatment and distribution of water operated by Aurora. For the purposes of showing diligence as to completion of the appropriative rights of exchange originally decreed in Case No. 11CW081, diligence as to any part of the Aurora water rights system used to operate or benefiting from these exchanges shall be diligence as to the completion of the exchanges. During this diligence period, Aurora has done at least the following system-wide work that will be used to operate or benefit the conditional exchanges: 4.2.1. Metro Wastewater Reclamation District Charges. Aurora expended at least $159,625,000 during this diligence period for fees for wastewater treatment of its water at the Metro Wastewater Reclamation facility. Such treatment is necessary for release of this water into the South Platte River Basin and is necessary for reuse of the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein within the South Platte River Basin and to comply with water reuse requirements. 4.2.2. Sand Creek Water Reuse Plant Improvements. Aurora operates the Sand Creek Water Reuse Plant, a 5-million-gallon per day facility, which provides treated water used for irrigation throughout the City and for discharge into Sand Creek for use as a replacement source for the exchanges herein. Improvements to this facility completed during this diligence period cost at least $278,000. Aurora also expended an additional $466,000 in operating costs for the Sand Creek plant. This work is necessary for reuse within the South Platte River Basin of the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein and also to comply with water reuse requirements. 4.2.3. Griswold Water Treatment Plant Renovations. This facility treats a portion of the raw water exchanged under the Original Decree and then transported to the South Platte Basin and to Aurora before it is delivered to Aurora’s customers. Approximately $7,366,000 was spent by Aurora during this diligence period for improvements to this facility necessary to accommodate the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein. This includes expenditures directly by Aurora for renovation of the facility. 4.2.4. Wemlinger Water Treatment Plant Expansion. During this diligence period, Aurora spent more than $39,824,000 for improvements to the Wemlinger Water Treatment Plant. This facility treats a portion of the raw water exchanged under the Original Decree and then transported to the South Platte Basin and to Aurora before it is delivered to Aurora’s customers. 4.2.5. Prairie Waters Project. The Prairie Waters Project is a large comprehensive water supply, storage and treatment project in which return flows to the South Platte River from Aurora’s water sources, including the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein, may be rediverted for subsequent reuse. To facilitate this project Aurora obtained various decrees in Case Nos. 06CW104, 03CW414, and 03CW415, Water Division 1. This project allows further reuse of much of the water decreed to Aurora. During the diligence period, Aurora obtained decrees in Case No. 13CW3088, WD-1, finding reasonable diligence for the water rights decreed conditionally in 03CW414 (decreed April 22, 2014); in Case No. 14CW3065, WD-1, finding reasonable diligence for the water rights decreed conditionally in 03CW415 (decreed March 2, 2015); and in Case No. 15CW3064, WD-1, making absolute portions of the rights decreed conditionally in Case No. 06CW104 and obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence on the remainder (decreed December 1, 2017). Aurora has expended $42,071,000 on several elements of the Prairie Waters Project during this diligence period. 4.2.6. Lawn Irrigation Return Flows (LIRFs) Credits. Aurora obtained a decree in WD-1, Case No. 02CW341, Water Division 1, on September 25, 2008, quantifying LIRFs from its municipal system (and subsequent requantifications as required by the Decree in 02CW341), generated as a result of use of transmountain water rights, fully consumable in-basin water rights, decreed and permitted non-tributary sources and any other fully consumable water available to Aurora. Aurora also installed seventeen new monitoring wells and expends manpower to monitor these wells every three months. Water that is transported under the exchanges herein and used in Aurora’s service area can be reused under the decree in Case No. 02CW341. During this diligence period, Aurora has expended significant sums for engineering and legal costs required to requantify the LIRFs adjudicated in Case No. 02CW341 available for reuse. 4.2.7. Rampart Reservoir and Delivery System. More than $17,571,000 was spent by Aurora during this diligence period for improvements to the Rampart Reservoir delivery system. This reservoir is used to store the water that has been exchanged from the Arkansas River Basin and transported to the South Platte River before it is transported through parallel 54” and 40” pipelines to Aurora. Rampart Reservoir is important for regulation of the flow through these parallel pipelines. 4.2.8. Improvements to Extend and Improve Water Service in and to Aurora. More than $26,735,000 was spent by Aurora during this diligence period for extension and upgrade of its water transmission system necessary to deliver the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein to Aurora’s customers. 4.2.9. Improvements to Sanitary Sewer System. More than $47,705,000 was spent by Aurora during this diligence period for extension and upgrade of its sanitary sewer system necessary for wastewater treatment and reuse within the South Platte River Basin of the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein. 4.2.10. Automated Meter Reading System. Aurora spent more than $1,409,000 during this diligence period for updates to its automated utility reading system. This is needed for efficient operation of Aurora’s water supply and delivery system, including use of the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein. 4.2.11. Binney Water Purification Facility. This state-of-the-art water purification and recycling plant owned and operated by Aurora treats water for use throughout the City. Over $16,225,000 was spent by Aurora during the diligence period for improvements to this facility. An additional $666,000 was spent on the Binney Water Purification Facility filters addition. 4.2.12 Aurora Know Your Flow Program. During the diligence period, Aurora Water Conservation developed its voluntary Know Your Flow Program designed to help customers understand how efficiently they are using water. Through the program, Aurora Water Conservation estimates what a customer’s water use could be for a given billing cycle if the customer were using water efficiently. The customer receives a monthly e-mail from Aurora Water Conservation showing the property’s actual water use versus the customized recommended indoor and outdoor water use. Customers also receive weekly watering recommendations and tips during the irrigation season. The Know Your Flow Program was designed by Aurora to encourage more efficient use of the water that is the subject of this application. 4.3. Non-Basin Specific Efforts. 4.3.1. Study of Aurora’s Water Needs. During this diligence period, Aurora spent more than $4,315,000 toward engineering and planning studies to assist in determining the City’s future water needs and a plan to meet those needs, including treatment and distribution studies, various conservation studies, and on developing its Non-Potable System Master Plan. 4.3.2. Aurora Raw Water System Model. During this diligence period, Aurora spent more than $607,000 for consultant fees to develop and support a computer model of Aurora’s raw water system. These costs are in addition to the modeling efforts included in the engineering and planning studies identified in paragraph 4.3.1., above. 4.3.3. Protection Efforts. During this diligence period, Aurora spent in excess of $1,094,000 participating in water cases in Water Divisions 1 and 2 to protect the rights and interests of Aurora with regard to its water supply system, including the subject exchanges. 4.3.4. Aurora reserves the right to identify additional relevant efforts that may be later discovered or to make upward adjustments to amounts expended on certain projects. Aurora has an extensive water rights portfolio, an extensive and complex water supply, collection, treatment and reuse system, and an extensive number of agreements, contracts, leases, etc. related to its facilities and the use, reuse and storage of its water rights. It is involved in many legal actions related to the collection, treatment, reuse and protection of its water rights. Further, the management, protection, and operation of the water rights and the facilities system involve numerous City of Aurora departments and staff members throughout the state. Aurora made diligent efforts with regard to this application to determine and quantify all efforts made by the City toward completion of the appropriations and application of the water rights decreed in the Original Decree to beneficial use. However, it is reasonably possible that relevant efforts or expenditures may have been overlooked or need further upward adjustment. 5. CLAIMS TO MAKE ABSOLUTE: During this diligence period, Applicant made absolute the following appropriative rights of exchange (see Exhibit B attached hereto): 5.1. Exchange Reach. From LF/AR Confluence to Turquoise Reservoir. 5.1.1. Date. June 17, 2015. 5.1.2. Additional Amount Claimed Absolute. 30.0 cfs. 5.1.3. Uses. As described in paragraph 3.7, above. 5.2. Exchange Reach. From LC/AR Confluence to Twin Lakes Reservoir. 5.2.1. Date. June 10, 2014. 5.2.2. Additional Amount Claimed Absolute. 4.12 cfs. 5.2.3. Uses. As described in paragraph 3.7, above. 6. NAMES AND ADDRESSES OF OWNERS OF THE LAND UPON WHICH ANY NEW DIVERSION OR STORAGE STRUCTURE OR MODIFICATION TO ANY EXISTING DIVERSION OR STORAGE STRUCTURE OR EXISTING STORAGE POOL IS OR WILL BE CONSTRUCTED OR UPON WHICH WATER IS OR WILL BE STORED: 6.1. To the best of Aurora’s knowledge, the owners of the underlying land on which the structures listed above are located are as set forth below. No modification of existing structures is contemplated in connection with this appropriation. Box Creek Reservoir and its Arkansas River Intake are the only structures associated with this application that have not yet been constructed. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-302(2)(b), Aurora shall supplement this Application with evidence that Aurora has, within fourteen days of filing this Application, given notice of the Application by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested, to the following owners of land. 6.1.1. Turquoise Reservoir and Twin Lakes Reservoir are located on land owned by the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, Eastern Colorado Area Office, 11056 West County Road, 18E, Loveland, CO 80537-9711. 6.1.2. Clear Creek Reservoir is located on land owned by the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, CO, Attn: Executive Director, 319 West Fourth Street, Pueblo, CO 81003, and the U.S. Forest Service, San Isabel National Forest, 2840 Kachina Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008. 6.1.3. Box Creek Reservoir is proposed to be built on Hallenbeck Ranch lands, owned by the City of Aurora, c/o Director of Utilities, 15151 East Alameda Parkway, Suite 3600, Aurora, Colorado 80012. Depending on the final reservoir configuration and location, it may also inundate lands owned by: Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Dept. of Interior, 3028 East Main St., Canon City, CO 81212; U.S. Forest Service, P.O. Box 970, Leadville, CO 80461; State of Colorado, 1313 Sherman St, Rm 618, Denver, CO 80203; Dennis Smith, 4961 South Boston Street, Greenwood Village, CO 80111; Bobby and Jolene Wood, P.O. Box 1351, Leadville, CO 80461; Mt Elbert Mining Co. LLC, 32460 Inverness Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439. State Land Board of the State of Colorado, 1127 Sherman Street, Room 300, Denver, CO 80203. 6.1.4. The Arkansas River Intake to Box Creek Reservoir is located on land owned by the City of Aurora, 15151 East Alameda Street, Suite 3600, Aurora, CO 80012-1555 and the State of Colorado, Division of Parks, 1313 Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80203. 6.1.5. The Derry Ditch No. 1 headgate are located on land owned by the Overmyer-Smith Family Limited Partnership, Attn: Padraic Smith, 134 County Road 44, Leadville, CO 80461. 6.1.6. The Upper River Ditch headgate are located on land owned by the State of Colorado, 1313 Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80203. Wherefore, Applicant respectfully requests that the Court make absolute the appropriative rights of exchange described herein, find diligence in the development of those portions of the appropriative rights not made absolute and continue the conditional decree for said structures and remaining conditional amounts for the statutory period, and provide any other relief it finds just and appropriate in these circumstances.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of November 2019, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of October 2019.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 24, 2019.
