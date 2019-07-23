PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of JAMES WARNER WITMER a/k/a JAMES W. WITMER a/k/a JAMES WITMER a/k/a JIM WITMER, Deceased
Case No. 2019PR300010
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to
District Court of Lake County, Colorado
on or before November 1, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.
Elizabeth Miller
Personal Representative of the Estate of James Warner Witmer a/k/a James W. Witmer a/k/a James Witmer a/k/a Jim Witmer, Deceased
2355 Bradbury Krebs Road
Byers, CO 80103
Published in the Herald Democrat July 11, 18 and 25, 2019.
