PUBLIC NOTICE
REAL PROPERTY AND PERSONAL PROPERTY PROTEST DEADLINES
(Public Notice)
NAME AND ADDRESS OF CONTACT:
LAKE COUNTY ASSESSOR
P.O. BOX 28
LEADVILLE, CO 80461
TELEPHONE NUMBER: (719) 486-4110
RELEASE: Required on or before May 1
PUBLIC NOTICE
Colorado law requires the county assessor to hear objections to real property classifications and valuations beginning no later than May 1, 2020. Objections to the valuation or classification of real property must be postmarked, delivered or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 1, 2020.
Colorado law requires the county assessor to begin hearing objections to personal property valuations no later than August 3, 2020. Objections to personal property valuations must be postmarked, delivered or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than August 24, 2020.
For additional information, contact the county assessor’s office at (719) 486-4110.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 30, 2020.
