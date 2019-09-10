PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 19-41 Leadville Railroad Storage CUP, File No. 19-51 Site Plan Review
Applicant: Leadville Colorado & Southern Railroad Company
Owner: Leadville Colorado & Southern Railroad Company
Location: 3012 CR 8, Leadville
Request: Conditional Use Permit request to construct self-storage units
Land Use File #19-41 is an application for a mini-warehouse/self-storage use. Land Use File #19-51 is the companion Site Plan Review required of commercial construction.
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission & Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held October 16, 2019, at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461 at 4:00 PM in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.
The project files (File No. 19-41 & 19-51) are available for review in the Land Use Office at the Lake County Courthouse. For additional information, contact Anne Schneider by phone at (719) 486-4112 or email aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 12, 2019.
