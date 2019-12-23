PUBLIC NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE
The Pike and San Isabel National Forests, Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC), Leadville Ranger District welcomes your comments on a proposal to reroute approximately 0.2 miles of National Forest System Road (NFSR) 390 (Clear Creek Road) located southeast of Twin Lakes in Lake County, Colorado.
NFSR 390 was washed out during spring run-off in 2019 and is currently unsafe for normal, two-lane motorized travel. There is a need to provide safe access to National Forest Service lands on NFSR 390.
A Notice of Proposed Action and supporting documentation are available online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57042. Project information may also be obtained at the Leadville Ranger District office or by contacting Jamie Krezelok, Hydrologist/ID Team Leader, at 719-269-8542 or Jamie.krezelok@usda.gov.
In order to make a fully informed decision it is important that the responsible official understands any issues or concerns you may have with this proposal and how you believe they could be addressed. In the context of our environmental analysis, “issues” are defined as concerns with the proposed action based on some effect you believe it would cause. In order for your input to be most useful, it should be specific to this proposal.
The proposed project is an activity implementing a land management plan and subject to the objection process described in 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and B. The Forest Service is combining scoping with the legal notice and opportunity to comment, as described in 36 CFR 218.24. Comments concerning this action will be accepted for 30 calendar days following publication of this notice in the Herald Democrat, the newspaper of record.
How to submit a comment
Comments must be filed via mail, express delivery, or messenger to: USDA Forest Service, Leadville Ranger District, Attn: District Ranger, 810 Front Street, Leadville, CO 80461; Faxed to: 719-486-0928; or by hand delivery to the above address during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays). Comments may be sent electronically to Jamie.krezelok@usda.gov.
The comment period ends 30 days following the date of publication of the legal notice in the Herald Democrat. It is the responsibility of persons providing comments to submit them by the close of the comment period. Only those who submit timely and specific written comments will have eligibility to file an objection under §218.8. Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements in §218.25(a)(3). Names and contact information submitted with comments will become part of the public record and may be released under the Freedom of Information Act. This notice also serves to notify and invite public comment on the proposal as stipulated in 36 CFR 800.3 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 26, 2019.
