PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Mineral Survey #1161 Ocean Wave, 11/12 interest, a .6215% undivided interest, located in 21-09-79, Schedule #N002107
Mineral Survey #1161 Ocean Wave, 11/12 interest, a 2.5783% undivided interest, located in 21-09-79, Schedule #N002108
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Njord Rota for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued Tax Lien Certificates to Slifka Consulting Service.
On February 3, 2020, Slifka Consulting Service made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Njord Rota, the current title of record holder, that Slifka Consulting Service is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. As fractional owners, this publication is also notifying Donna Smith, Stephen Smith, Smith Testamentary Family, Susan Caudill, Little Baer, LLC, Edward Heckendorf, Jr., Robert Heckendorf, Kahn Family, LLC, Charlotte J.W. Mayer, Bargello No. 1, LLC and Edna Stuver Webster.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Slifka Consulting Service at 4:30 p.m. on the 30th day of July 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Njord Rota or his recognized agent. The said Tax Lien Certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of March 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat March 19 and 26 and April 2, 2020.
