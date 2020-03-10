PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Cancellation of Regular Election by the Designated Election Official

WHEREAS, the Designated Election Official of the Parkville Water Distrtict, Lake County, Colorado, has been duly authorized by the Board of Directors to cancel and declare candidates elected at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, AND WHEREAS, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates. Now, THEREFORE, pursuant to 1-5-208 (1.5), 32-1-104, C.R.S. the Designated Election Official HEREBY cancels the regular election to be conducted on the 5th day of May 2020.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THE ELECTION IS CANCELLED BY FORMAL RESOLUTION AND THE FOLLOWING CANDIDATES ARE DECLARED ELECTED FOR THE FOLLOWING TERMS OF OFFICE:

Mark E. Glenn, 624 West 8th Street, Leadville, CO 80461, 3-Year Term

Rego E. Omerigic, 1516 Mt. Massive Drive, Leadville, CO 80461, 3-Year Term

Daniel Duran, 400 East 5th Street, Leadville, CO 80461, 2-Year Term

Cheryl Wells, 1843 Silver Eagle Circle, Leadville, CO 80461, 2-Year Term

Andrew Morris, 1803 Ridgeview Dr., Leadville, CO 80461, 2-Year Term

/s/ Greg Teter, Designated Election Official

Contact Person for the District: Greg Teter

Telephone Number of the District: 719-486-1449

Address of the District: 2015 Poplar, Leadville, CO 80461

District Email: gteter@parkvillewater.org

Published in the Herald Democrat March 12, 2020.

