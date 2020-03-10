PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Cancellation of Regular Election by the Designated Election Official
WHEREAS, the Designated Election Official of the Parkville Water Distrtict, Lake County, Colorado, has been duly authorized by the Board of Directors to cancel and declare candidates elected at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, AND WHEREAS, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates. Now, THEREFORE, pursuant to 1-5-208 (1.5), 32-1-104, C.R.S. the Designated Election Official HEREBY cancels the regular election to be conducted on the 5th day of May 2020.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THE ELECTION IS CANCELLED BY FORMAL RESOLUTION AND THE FOLLOWING CANDIDATES ARE DECLARED ELECTED FOR THE FOLLOWING TERMS OF OFFICE:
Mark E. Glenn, 624 West 8th Street, Leadville, CO 80461, 3-Year Term
Rego E. Omerigic, 1516 Mt. Massive Drive, Leadville, CO 80461, 3-Year Term
Daniel Duran, 400 East 5th Street, Leadville, CO 80461, 2-Year Term
Cheryl Wells, 1843 Silver Eagle Circle, Leadville, CO 80461, 2-Year Term
Andrew Morris, 1803 Ridgeview Dr., Leadville, CO 80461, 2-Year Term
/s/ Greg Teter, Designated Election Official
Contact Person for the District: Greg Teter
Telephone Number of the District: 719-486-1449
Address of the District: 2015 Poplar, Leadville, CO 80461
District Email: gteter@parkvillewater.org
Published in the Herald Democrat March 12, 2020.
