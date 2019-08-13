PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR SCHOOL DIRECTORS
LAKE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
LEADVILLE, COLORADO
The Board of Education of Lake County School District in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, calls for nomination of candidates for school directors to be placed on the ballot for the regular biennial school election to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
At this election three directors will be elected. Each position consists of a 4-year term. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered elector and a resident of the school district for at least twelve consecutive months. A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
A person who desires to be a candidate for school director shall file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition in accordance with law.
Nomination petitions may be obtained at Lake County Courthouse beginning August 7, 2019. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Completed petitions should be submitted to Patty Berger, Lake County Clerk & Recorder, no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 30, 2019.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Board of Education of Lake County School District, in the County of Lake and State of Colorado, has caused this call for nominations to be given this 13th day of July, 2019.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 15 and 22, 2019.
