PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of LESLIE L. PARLIN a/k/a LESLIE LEE PARLIN a/k/a LESLIE PARLIN, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30008
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before 11/05/2020 , or the claims may be forever barred.
/s/ Lindsey Parlin
PO Box 1977
Leadville, CO 80461
Published in the Herald Democrat July 2, 9 and 16, 2020.
