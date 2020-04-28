PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
AND CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the AltaColorado Metropolitan Districts No. 2-5, Lake County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
Vacancy (3) Three-Year Term until May, 2023
Vacancy (3) Three-Year Term until May, 2023
Vacancy (2) Two-Year Term until May, 2022
By: Debbie Braucht, Designated Election Official
AltaColorado Metropolitan Districts No.2-5
Published in the Herald Democrat April 30, 2020.
