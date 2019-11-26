PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO SELL
Notice is given that pursuant to the statute 38-21.5-102 of the Colorado Revised Statutes of 1973, as amended, a public sale will be held on Saturday, the 7th day of December, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. at Big Al’s Mini Storage, 500 East 12th St., Leadville, Colorado. A list of units where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant and last known address follows. If no market value or if no bids are received, the goods will be otherwise disposed of.
• Sebrina Leibseit, Unit G88
16709 Waldo Rd., Abbeville, LA 70510
• Chris Holmes, Unit O22
PO Box 1534, Leadville, CO 80461
• David Ferguson, Unit L170
PO Box 116, Leadville, CO 80461
• Ashlee Corloran, Unit T137
PO Box 411, Leadville, CO 80461
• Patricia Franco, Unit B109
85 Pond Rd. #316, Eagle, CO 81631
• Josh Garcia, Unit B94
600 West 6th St., Leadville, CO 80461
Please note: No payment will be accepted after MONDAY, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m., NO EXCEPTIONS. If balance is not paid by the above date your unit will be auctioned. In addition to the auction bid, a $100 cash deposit will be held until the unit is completely vacated.
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 21 and 28, 2019.
