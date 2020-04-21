PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 19-06, Gateway Village PUD Sketch Plan
Applicant: Granite Mountain Development LLC
Representative: Arthur Duane Cozart, CEO
Owner: Gateway Village Development LLC
Location: Approximately 1/3 of a mile Northeast of the junction of Hwys 24 & 91. Portions of Secs. 13 & 14, 9S & 80W.
Request: Extension of PUD & Subdivision Sketch Plan Approval
Public Hearing Access
Topic: Joint Public Hearing - Gateway Village
Time: Apr 27, 2020, 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/96293573963?pwd=dUYxWDFEVUR4ajQvNGRjclBzL05zUT09
Meeting ID: 962 9357 3963
Password: 2468
One-tap mobile:
+16699009128,,96293573963# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,96293573963# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 301 715 8592 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US
Meeting ID: 962 9357 3963
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ahWmWXgtU
Published in the Herald Democrat April 23, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.