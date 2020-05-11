PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF INTENT AND PUBLIC
MEETING NOTICE
The St. Vincent General Hospital District (SVGHD) will file/has filed an application with the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance to acquire a C-ARM system (surgical equipment). The area to be served by the proposed project is Lake County, Colorado. A public meeting regarding the proposed project will be held at the regular meeting of the SVGHD Board of Directors on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12 noon. The public is invited to attend this meeting to provide comments on the proposed project.
Due to COVID-19 the meeting will be held remotely.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/875976717
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (872) 240-3311
Access Code: 875-976-717
To install gotomeeting app:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/875976717
Published in the Herald Democrat May 14, 2020.
