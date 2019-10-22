PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of September 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2019CW7, WILFRED W. JR, RHONDA IRENE KINCADE, PO BOX 1105, Idaho Springs, CO 80452, 303-567-2705
Application for Correction for an Established But Erroneously Described Point of Diversion Pursuant To Pursuant to § 37-92-305(3.6), C.R.S.
LAKE COUNTY
2. Decreed water right for which correction is sought: A. Name of Structure: Spring Creek Ditch (WDID 1100697), B. Date of original and all relevant subsequent decrees: 06/19/80 Case No. CA1127, D. Legal Description: Section 10, Township 18 South, Range 79 West. See Exchange Maps filed with the application. (General Map location or Exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) E. Decreed source of water: Spring Creek. F. Appropriation Date: 04/12/1883 for 1cfs and 08/13/1889 for .05 cfs. G. Total amount decreed to structure in gallons per minute (gpm) or cubic feet per second (cfs): Absolute: 1.05 cfs. H. Decreed use or uses: Irrigation. H. Amount of water decreed: Absolute: 1.05 cfs. 3. Detailed description of proposed change in a surface point of diversion: B. Location of the new surface point of diversion: UTM Coordinates: Easting: 0388712; Northing: 4333297, Zone 13.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of November 2019, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of October 2019.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 24, 2019.
