PUBLIC NOTICE
Parkville Water District Request For Proposal:
Parkville Water has three 2” galvanized water main lines in alleys that need to be deleted this summer (2020). The first alley mainline is located going east off Hemlock St. between E. 8th St. and E. 7th St. Another alley mainline is located going east off Poplar St. between E. 5th St. and E. 4th St. The last alley mainline is located going east off Pine St. between W. 7th St. and W. 6th St. In order to delete the alley mains, the water service lines connected to the alley mains must be re-tapped and pulled off the new 6” water main in front of the houses. A new water line must be tapped and installed from the new mainline (in the middle of the street), a curb valve must be installed (at the property line), a water line must be installed into the house (from the curb valve) and reconnected to a water meter (before the first useable water fixture). The contractor will be responsible for digging and backfilling all trenches, and must return all homeowners' yards/lawns/landscaping to its original condition. All construction must be in compliance with Parkville Water District’s construction specifications, found on our website at parkvillewater.org. Parkville Water District will be supplying all materials needed for installing the new water service lines, including the street backfill material and road base. Parkville Water District will also be deleting the alley mainlines, will be responsible for paving the road cuts in the street, and will replace concrete (where concrete may need to be removed). The scope of work will include excavation and backfill of all needed trenches, installation of the bedding materials around the new service line, the installation of the new water service lines (off the main lines in the front of the houses), installation of a curb valve with rod and housing at the property line, the connection of the new service lines to the water meter, and replacement of the homeowners' lawn/landscaping. There are fifteen houses that will require re-installed water service lines.
If you have any questions, please contact Cody Hall or Greg Teter at our office.
Parkville Water District
2015 N. Poplar St., Leadville, CO 80461
719-486-1449
Published in the Herald Democrat May 7, 2020.
