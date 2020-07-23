PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
U.S. Mineral Survey # 758 undivided 1/36 interest in the Little Maud mining claim.
19-09-79 Calif 4.860 Acres
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Mildred A. Busam for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Resurrection Mining Company.
On January 24, 2020, Resurrection Mining Company made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Mildred A. Busam, the current title of record holder, and fractional owners The Gordon Loving Trust C/O Philip Gordon, Leadville Milling and Mining Corporation, M B MRS Royse and Fred Barnes C/O Webb, and Edward English Woods C/O Martha Woods Wolters, that Resurrection Mining Company is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Resurrection Mining Company at 4:30 p.m. on the 10th day of December 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Mildred A. Busam or her recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Trea-surer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 23rd day of July 2020, A.D. Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat July 23 and 30 and Aug. 6, 2020.
