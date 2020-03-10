PUBLIC NOTICE
OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT
Oro Vista Mine Plan of Operations
USDA Forest Service
The San Isabel National Forest, Leadville Ranger District, is seeking comments on a proposal for operator and claimant Vernon Martinez to explore for and mine on the Arkansas River on the Oro Vista #1, #2 and #3 unpatented mining claims (Oro Vista claim block). The unpatented mining claims are found in portions of Sections 21 and 22, T12S, R79W, 6th Principal Meridian, approximately 12 miles north of Buena Vista, Chaffee County, Colorado.
The mining operation may be accessed on one non-system access route, approximately 10ft x 3,737ft. Total disturbance for access will be approximately 0.86 acres. The operations will be completed in three (3) phases and will involve suction dredging (phases 1 and 2) and hand-auger drill holes (phase 3).
Phases 1 and 2 will include the use of one 4” (intake) suction dredge to trench an area with approximate dimensions of 20’ x 80’. One trench will be dredged per season and sediments smaller than 1/8” will be discharged behind a silt fence for processing. All equipment and silt fence will be removed at the end of the operating season. Total disturbance for phases 1 and 2 will be 3,600 square feet (SF) or 0.08 acres.
Phase 3 will include hand-auger drilling of 20 to 25 holes, 4 to 6 feet deep, 6-inch diameter. All drill holes will be within one 20’ x 80’ disturbance and all holes will be reclaimed at the end of each mining season. Total disturbance for phase 3 will be 1,600 SF or 0.04 acres.
Operations will occur for a maximum of 216 days per year, utilizing up to 6 people for up to 6 days per week. A temporary toilet system would be provided within the project area. Mining activities will be compliant with all other State and Federal regulations. All access routes are temporary and will be fully reclaimed at the end of the project.
The purpose of this comment period is to provide an opportunity for the public to provide early and meaningful participation on a proposed action prior to a decision being made by the Deciding Official. Those who provide comments during this comment period are eligible to pre-decisional objection pursuant to 36 CFR part 218.
A scoping period provides those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known and raise any substantive issues for the environmental analysis. To be considered in the analysis, comments should be submitted within 30 calendar days following publication of this notice in the Herald Democrat, the newspaper of record. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the scoping period for this proposal. All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (218.25(b)(2)). Comments, including attachments, may be sent electronically to amy.j.titterington@usda.gov with subject line: Oro Vista Mine. Alternatively, comments may be filed via mail, express delivery, or messenger to: Patrick Mercer, District Ranger, USDA Forest Service, Leadville Ranger District, 810 Front Street, Leadville, CO 80461; Faxed to: 719-486-3875; or by hand delivery to the above address during normal business hours (Mon - Fri, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays). For additional information, contact Amy Titterington, Geologist and Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Coordinator: amy.j.titterington@usda.gov; ph. 719-836-2031.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 12, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.