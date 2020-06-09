PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 2nd day of June 2020, the Leadville City Council considered and passed the following ordinance on first reading. Second and Final Reading and a Public Hearing will be held on July 7, 2020, at 6:00.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Ordinance No. 3
Series of 2020
AN ORDINANCE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING CERTAIN SIGN CODE REQUIREMENTS
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Leadville (“City Council”) possesses the authority pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401 and its general police powers to pass and enforce regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Leadville; and
WHEREAS, the City of Leadville continues to be subject to executive and public health orders issued by the State of Colorado and Lake County (“Health Orders”) related to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (“COVID-19”); and
WHEREAS, as the Health Orders begin to allow additional limited operations and opening of businesses, the City Council desires to allow businesses to more freely advertise reopening and similar activities to attract more business and improve economic circumstances within the City to the greatest extent possible; and
WHEREAS, furthermore, the Colorado Department of Transportation has scheduled a major highway improvement project along U.S. Highway 24, or Harrison Avenue, running through Leadville during the summer of 2020 (“CDOT Project”); and
WHEREAS, the CDOT Project may make it challenging for businesses in the City’s retail core to advertise their operations without additional permissions for business signage; and
WHEREAS, to accomplish the foregoing goals related to businesses reopening pursuant to the Health Orders and address challenges to businesses related to the CDOT Project, the City Council desires to temporarily suspend certain requirements of its sign code and allow businesses within the City to use temporary signs and banners for a longer duration and in additional zone districts than the Leadville Municipal Code currently allows.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Restrictions on Temporary Signs Suspended. Temporary signs, as that term is defined in Section 17.80.100 of the Leadville Municipal Code, are hereby permitted in all zone districts while this Ordinance is in effect. Temporary signs may include banners, freestanding signs, portable signs, and any other similar signs of a temporary nature. The maximum number of such signs and any restrictions on the duration of their display and use set forth in Chapter 17.80 of the Leadville Municipal Code are hereby suspended. Any provisions that are contrary to or in conflict with the permissions set forth in this Ordinance are also suspended. If any temporary signs permitted to be displayed by this Ordinance pose or create a danger to the public safety or health, in the City’s sole discretion, the City may order the removal of such sign and take other enforcement actions permitted under the Leadville Municipal Code.
Section 2. Remaining provisions. Except as specified in this Ordinance, all other provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code, including the requirement for a sign permit and the other remaining provisions of Chapter 17.80, shall continue in full force and effect. This Ordinance makes no amendments to the Leadville Municipal Code and temporarily suspends the provisions specified herein only.
Section 3. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 4. Emergency. This Ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health and safety because the of the severe effects of COVID-19 and the related Health Orders on the City’s economy and its business community and due to the challenges for businesses associated with the CDOT Project. If this Ordinance does not pass as an emergency ordinance with the required three-fourths affirmative vote of all members of City Council, but is nonetheless approved by majority vote, it shall be deemed effective as a regular ordinance with the emergency clause deemed severed from the other provisions of the Ordinance.
Section 5. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon adoption, if approved as an emergency measure. If this Ordinance is approved as a non-emergency ordinance, it shall be effective thirty (30) days following final publication.
Section 6. Termination. This Ordinance shall terminate without further action by City Council on November 3, 2020. The City Council reserves the right to extend the duration of this Ordinance to date certain by resolution if such action is determined necessary and in the best interests of the public health and welfare by City Council.
INTRODUCED, READ, APPROVED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED in full on first reading this 2nd day of June, 2020 by a vote of ___ in favor and ___ against.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO:
Greg Labbe, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED in full in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, on this ___ day of _____, 2020.
PASSED AND ADOPTED ON FINAL READING AND ORDERED PUBLISHED, with any amendments, this ___ day of _____, 2020 by a vote of ___ in favor and ___ against.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO:
Greg Labbe, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED by title only in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, following final reading on this ___ day of _____, 2020.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 11, 2020.
