PUBLIC NOTICE
Lake County Combined Court
505 Harrison Ave.
Leadville, CO 80461
CASE NUMBER: 2019DR30010
In re: Parental Responsibilities concerning
Jackson Misael Chavarria-Juarez
Petitioner: Nicolas Chavarria Rizo
and
Co-Petitioner/Respondent: Maria Juarez Luna
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION OF SUMMONS
This matter comes before this Court on the Petitioner's: Verified Motion for Publication of Summons
The Court, having reviewed the Motion finds the following: That the Petitioner has used due diligence to obtain personal service upon the Respondent and that all such efforts have failed.
Therefore, the Court Orders: The party shall complete service by publication in a newspaper published in this county or as otherwise specified by the Court. Such publication shall be made once weekly for five successive weeks from the date of the Order.
Date: September 26, 2019
/s/ Catherine Cheroutes
Judge
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2019.
