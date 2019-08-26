PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a budget has been submitted to AltaColorado Metropolitan District No.1 for the year of 2020. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the accountant's office of AltaColorado Metropolitan District No.1 where same is open for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered at a meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at 400 Harrison Avenue, Suite 100, Leadville, Lake County, Colorado, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Any interested elector of AltaColorado Metropolitan District No.1 may inspect the proposed budget at the offices of Marchetti & Weaver LLC, 28 Second Street, Suite 213, Edwards, Colorado, and file or register any objections at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
ALTACOLORADO METROPOLITAN DISTRICT NO.1
By: Kenneth J. Marchetti, District Accountant
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 29, 2019.
