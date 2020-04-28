PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FILING

Project: File No. 20-06, Hergert Subdivision Exemption

Owner: John F Hergert & Susannah T. Edgington

Representative: Lake County Building & Land Use

Location: 300 Buckeye Creek Rd, Leadville

Request: Subdivision Exemption

Land Use File #20-06 is an application to exempt the previously platted lot line adjustment from subdivision regulations to correct an oversight of the aforementioned platting.

A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held June 8, 2020, at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, at 4:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.

The project File No. #20-06 is available for review. For additional information, contact Anne Schneider by phone at (719) 486-4112 or email Aschneider@co.lake.co.us.

Published in the Herald Democrat April 30, 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.