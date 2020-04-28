PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 20-06, Hergert Subdivision Exemption
Owner: John F Hergert & Susannah T. Edgington
Representative: Lake County Building & Land Use
Location: 300 Buckeye Creek Rd, Leadville
Request: Subdivision Exemption
Land Use File #20-06 is an application to exempt the previously platted lot line adjustment from subdivision regulations to correct an oversight of the aforementioned platting.
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held June 8, 2020, at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, at 4:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.
The project File No. #20-06 is available for review. For additional information, contact Anne Schneider by phone at (719) 486-4112 or email Aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 30, 2020.
