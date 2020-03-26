PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE ELECTION FOR

ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the St. Vincent General Hospital District (“District”) of Lake County, Colorado:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election of the District shall be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. from 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District has designated the following polling place:

St. Vincent Hospital

822 W. 4th Street

Leadville, CO

At such election, the electors of the District shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:

Two (2) Directors for Three-Year Terms

One (1) Director for Two-Year Term

The names of persons nominated and terms of office for which they are nominated are as follows:

• Jonathan Burk for Three-Year Term

• Aleta Louise Bezzic for Three-Year Term

• Craig A. Stuller for Two-Year Term

• Saige Bertolas for Two-Year Term

• Whittney M. Smythe-Smith for Two-Year Term

ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT

By: /s/ Karen Onderdonk

Designated Election Official

Published in: Herald Democrat

Published on: March 26, 2020

Posted in the office of the Designated Election Official

Mailed or emailed to the County Clerk and Recorder

Published in the Herald Democrat March 26, 2020.

