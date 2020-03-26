PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE ELECTION FOR
ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the St. Vincent General Hospital District (“District”) of Lake County, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election of the District shall be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. from 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District has designated the following polling place:
St. Vincent Hospital
822 W. 4th Street
Leadville, CO
At such election, the electors of the District shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:
Two (2) Directors for Three-Year Terms
One (1) Director for Two-Year Term
The names of persons nominated and terms of office for which they are nominated are as follows:
• Jonathan Burk for Three-Year Term
• Aleta Louise Bezzic for Three-Year Term
• Craig A. Stuller for Two-Year Term
• Saige Bertolas for Two-Year Term
• Whittney M. Smythe-Smith for Two-Year Term
ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT
By: /s/ Karen Onderdonk
Designated Election Official
Published in: Herald Democrat
Published on: March 26, 2020
Posted in the office of the Designated Election Official
Mailed or emailed to the County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Herald Democrat March 26, 2020.
