PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
February 2020 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
Ricker/Cunningham 10,491.10
Maria Renteria 870.00
Acorn Petroleum 4,860.13
Alex Conlin 360.81
AmeriGas 568.21
Caselle 898.00
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 60.00
Colorado State Fire Fighters Association 150.00
Community Planning Strategies LLC 855.00
Delta Rigging & Tools, Inc. 623.00
Express Toll 2.05
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Galls, LLC 66.74
Herald Democrat 1,607.55
K&K Systems, Inc. 7,117.30
LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 644.50
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 11,291.08
MK Automotive Services 551.41
Mountain Heating, Inc. 680.00
Municode 1,715.30
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 341.48
Parkville Water District 387.07
Psychological Dimensions 700.00
Quill Corporation 384.32
Rob Mitas 404.90
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 65.75
Safeway, Inc. 1,500.00
Silver City Printing 54.66
Spectrum 774.45
Verizon Wireless 1,283.64
Wagner Equipment Company 4,286.48
Western Security Systems 105.00
Xerox Financial Services 422.90
Charter Communications 55.31
Parkville Water District 30.90
Casa Blanca Restaurant 96.77
Corporate Payment Systems 9,574.37
Acorn Petroleum 679.45
B and B Shipping and More 11.63
Big Al's Mini Storage 468.00
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Century Link 153.70
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 2,517.81
Freight 300.00
High Country Copiers 78.66
IntelliChoice, Inc. 39,817.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
MK Automotive Services 75.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75
Pumphouse Carwash and Lube 679.16
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Tri County Fire Protection 42.00
Xerox Corporation 340.62
Cesar Zuniga 500.00
Community Planning Strategies LLC 71.25
Galls, LLC 273.48
Joe's Lock & Key 225.00
LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 595.00
MK Automotive Services 370.18
RG and Associates, LLC 3,162.00
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 423.00
Summit Ford, Inc. 10,087.91
Tabor Opera House Preservation Found 20,000.00
Wear Parts & Equip CO., Inc. 1,436.34
Acorn Petroleum 408.71
B and B Shipping and More 95.68
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 90.00
International Association of Fire Chiefs 215.00
Life-Assist, Inc. 200.00
Municipal Emergency Services 999.55
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 300.00
Pumphouse Carwash and Lube 52.49
Published in the Herald Democrat April 2, 2020.
