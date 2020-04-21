PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 20-03, Newell Variance
Owner: Michael & Dave Newell
Location: 211 Stargazer, Lots 11 & 12, Blk 2, Centennial Heights Subdivision
Request: Relief from minimum setback requirements
Land Use File #20-03 is request for relief of the dimensional setback minimums within the Agricultural Forestry (AF) Zone District for the placement of a new single family home.
A Public Hearing of the Lake County Board of Adjustment will be held May 7, 2020, at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, at 4:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room. Alternatively, if access to the public has not been restored, this meeting will be hosted remotely. Meeting access instructions can we found online at: www.lakecountyco.com (Building & Land Use, Land Use Applications).
The project file (File No. 20-03) is available for review. For additional information, contact Anne Schneider at aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 23, 2020.
