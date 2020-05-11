PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 5th day of May 2020, the Leadville City Council held a public hearing and passed the following ordinance on second and final reading and will go into effect immediately.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Ordinance No. 2
Series of 2020
AN ORDINANCE ADDING A NEW CHAPTER 2.52 TO TITLE 2 OF THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL
CODE AUTHORIZING THE USE OF E-SIGNATURES FOR CITY BUSINESS
Published in the Herald Democrat May 14, 2020.
