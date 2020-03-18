PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Mineral Survey #19529, ¼ Lone Star (et al (6)), located in 01-11-82 also 2-35 of the Lackawanna Mining District, consisting of 97.951 Acres
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Robert Brian Muzzy for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a Tax Lien Certificate to Salem Minerals Inc.
On January 15, 2020, Salem Minerals, Inc. made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Robert Brian Muzzy, the current title of record holder, that Salem Minerals Inc. is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. As fractional owners, this publication is also notifying Zadra Heirs, McLean’s Properties Inc. and Al Gross.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Salem Minerals Inc. at 4:30 p.m. on the 23rd day of July 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Robert Brian Muzzy or his recognized agent. The said Tax Lien Certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 12th day of March 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat March 12, 19 and 26, 2020.
