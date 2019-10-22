PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of September 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 19CW3062; RANCH LAND DEVELOPMENT LLC, ARKANSAS RIVER OR ITS TRIBUTARIES. c/o William Perez, 3925 Hill Circle Drive, Colorado Springs CO 80904; (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Paul L. Noto, Esq. and Jason M. Groves, Esq., Patrick, Miller & Noto, P.C., 197 Prospector Road, Ste. 2104A, Aspen, CO 81611 (970) 920-1030).
Application for a Surface Water Right, Underground water right, appropriative Right of exchange, and for approval of a Plan for augmentation
PUEBLO AND FREMONT COUNTIES
2. First Claim: Clevenger Red Creek Spring, First Enlargement. 3. Legal Description: SE ¼, NE ¼ of Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 68 West of the Sixth P.M., whence the northeast corner of said Section 34 bears North 16°32’ East a distance of 2,648 feet. UTM (NAD Zone 13 North of the 6th P.M.) coordinates are approximately 501790.6 meters (X-coordinate), and 4235456.6 meters (Y-coordinate). 4. Source: Clevenger Red Creek Spring, tributary to Red Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. 5. Date of Appropriation: November 30, 2015 by forming intent to appropriate and taking the first step towards completing the appropriation, completing fieldwork at the point of diversion, requesting a substitute water supply plan and providing notice of the requested plan. Date of beneficial use: September 20, 2019. Evidence of beneficial use on file with the court, See Exhibit B filed with the application. (General Map location or Exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.)
6. Amount: 0.024 c.f.s. (11.11 g.p.m.), 10 acre-feet annually, absolute. 7. Uses: Domestic, industrial, commercial, storage, fire protection (for up to 8 greenhouses and 2 support buildings, drinking and sanitary uses for up to 12 employees), and irrigation (historically irrigated 11 acres; proposed irrigation of 50 acres; indoor irrigation of 8 greenhouses and 2 support buildings). See Exhibit A showing the place of use. 8. Name and address of landowner: Applicant. 9. Remark: Clevenger Red Creek Spring originally decreed on October 13, 1970 in Case No. W-59. 10. Second Claim: Clevenger Well Field. 11. Legal Description: Located within a 1-mile radius of the approximate location of the grow facility. The UTM X-coordinate for the center of this radius (and grow facility) is 504600.7 meters, and the UTM Y-coordinate is 4234070.9 meters. The southern boundary of the well field corresponds with the Ranch Land Development property boundary, while the northern boundary of the well field results from the 1-mile radial distance extending from the grow facility. The well field is approximately 1010 acres. Map is on file with the court as Exhibit D. 12. Source: Ground water tributary to Red Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. 13. Date of Appropriation: September 30, 2019 by forming the intent to appropriate and taking the first step towards completing the appropriation, completing fieldwork at the well field, and by filing the application in this case. 14. Amount: 0.11 c.f.s. (50 g.p.m.), 10 acre-feet annually combined with First Claim, conditional. 15. Uses: Domestic, industrial, commercial, storage, fire protection (8 greenhouses and 2 support buildings, drinking and sanitary uses for up to 12 employees), and irrigation (50 acres outdoor drip irrigation and indoor irrigation in up to 8 greenhouses and 2 support buildings). 16. Name and address of landowner: Applicant. Third Claim: 17. Name of Exchange: Ranch Land Exchange. 18. Location: Lower terminus: confluence of the Arkansas River and Red Creek located in Sections 8 and 9, Township 20 South, Range 67 West of the Sixth P.M., Pueblo County, Colorado. Upper terminus: point of diversion for the Clevenger Red Creek Spring described in the First Claim. 19. Source: Contract with Board of Water Works, Pueblo, Colorado (“Pueblo Contract”), described in Fourth Claim. 20. Appropriation date: November 30, 2015 by forming the intent to appropriate and taking the first step towards completing the appropriation, completing fieldwork at the point of diversion, requesting a substitute water supply plan and providing notice of the requested plan. 21. Amount: 10 acre-feet, conditional; 0.024 c.f.s. (11.11 g.p.m.), conditional. 22. Use: Augmentation by exchange. 23. Name and address of landowner: Applicant. 24. Remarks: The applicant’s plan for augmentation described below includes an appropriative right of exchange of the augmentation water released under applicant’s water supply contract with Pueblo water, extending from the confluence of Red Creek and the Arkansas river to the point of diversion for the Clevenger Red Creek Spring. Applicant will operate the exchange when it is in priority. Fourth Claim (Plan for Augmentation): 25. Structures to be augmented: Clevenger Red Creek Spring, First Enlargement (described in First Claim) and Clevenger Well Field (described in Second Claim). 26. Water rights used for augmentation: Pueblo Contract for 10 acre-feet of augmentation water by contract dated November 24, 2015. The Contract term: November 24, 2015 to November 24, 2035. Source: unspecified but may include Clear Creek Reservoir (located in Sec. 7 and 8, T.12S., R.79W, and Sec. 12, T.12S., R.80W., 6th P. M. in Chaffee County), Turquoise Reservoir (located on Lake Fork Creek in Sec. 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20, T.9S., R.80W., 6th P. M. and Sec. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, T.9S., R.81W., 6th P. M., in Lake County), Twin Lakes Reservoir (located in all or portions of Sec. 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in T. 11S., R.81W., 6th P. M., in Lake County), direct flow trans-mountain water or any other reservoir or place from which Pueblo Water may deliver water, as long as they are legally available for augmentation purposes. Sources of such water may include water rights decreed in Case Nos. 84CW177, Div. 2; 84CW177(B), Div. 2; 90CW370, Div. 5; W-1901, Div. 5; 95CW321, Div. 5; 90CW55, Div. 2; 04CW130, Div. 2. 27. Statement of plan for augmentation: Applicant owns property shown on Exhibit A and operates a licensed cannabis growing facility on property in in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M. in Pueblo County, Colorado. Applicant requests an augmentation plan to replace out-of-priority depletions from Clevenger Red Creek Spring, First Enlargement structure for indoor and outdoor water uses, using the augmentation sources described in the Application. Demands: Estimated to be 9.46 acre-feet (for 735 plants per greenhouse, 835 plants per support building, 50 acres outside irrigation for 3,200 plants, drinking and sanitary uses for up to 12 employees) as shown on Exhibit B. Spring depletions and return flows: All diversions considered 100 percent consumptive. Depletions will impact the stream within the same month depletions occur. Applicant will replace out-of-priority depletions within the same month depletions occur. Well depletions and replacement: When there is a call affecting the depletion point on the Arkansas River, daily net out-of-priority depletions shall be replaced at or above depletion point at Dakota Formation outcrop downstream of Pueblo Reservoir. See Exhibit D on file with the court. See Exhibit B for URF calculations. Replacement and Accounting: No downstream water rights on Red Creek between Clevenger Red Creek Spring and Confluence with Arkansas River, except for a spring right owned by Applicant. During a downstream call on Arkansas River below the confluence with Red Creek, D. Applicant will use Pueblo Contract water to replace out-of-priority depletions. Replacement water will be delivered to a point on the Arkansas River upstream of the confluence with Red Creek in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 67 West of the 6th P.M. Applicant will account for transit losses from the point of release to the point of delivery as required by the Division Engineer. A map of water rights and place of use is on file with the court as Exhibit A. A copy of the Pueblo Contract is on file with the court as Exhibit C. Applicants own the land where water rights are located and where water is or will be put to beneficial use.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of November 2019, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of October 2019.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 24, 2019.
