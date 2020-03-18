PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of February 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in the Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2020CW3004; Previous Case Nos. 13CW3043, 01CW80, 84CW177(B) (Non-Sewered Phase) and 86CW111(B) (Non-Sewered Phase) - BOARD OF WATER WORKS OF PUEBLO, COLORADO, Attention: Executive Director, 319 West Fourth Street, Pueblo, CO 81003. (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Karl D. Ohlsen and Katrina B. Fiscella, Carlson, Hammond & Paddock, LLC, 1900 Grant Street, Suite 1200, Denver, CO 80203, Phone: (303) 861-9000.)
Application to Make Conditional Water Rights Absolute and for Sexennial Finding of Reasonable Diligence in the Arkansas River and its Tributaries in
LAKE, CHAFFEE AND PUEBLO COUNTIES
This is an Application for a Sexennial Finding of Reasonable Diligence involving certain exchange and reuse rights of Pueblo Water of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado (“Pueblo Water” or the “Applicant”) previously decreed on August 3, 1995, in Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) (Non-Sewered Phase), and 86CW111(B) (Non-Sewered Phase), Water Division No. 2. That decree adjudicated all issues and claims of use, reuse, and successive use by exchange of water derived from Pueblo Water’s Transmountain Sources, described in Paragraph III(D), below, and delivered to the Arkansas River or its tributaries as diffuse return flows from the irrigation of lawns, gardens, parks, landscaping, and all other uses of water within the area served by Pueblo Water (the “Non-Sewered Return Flows”). The decree of August 3, 1995, in Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B) excluded all issues and claims of use, reuse, and successive use by exchange of water derived from Pueblo Water’s Transmountain Sources that are delivered to the Arkansas River or its tributaries from points of discharge (the “Sewered Return Flows”). All issues and claims regarding exchange of Pueblo Water’s Sewered Return Flows are the subject of the decree entered February 24, 1988, in Case No. 84CW177 (“Sewered Phase”), and December 4, 1992, in Case No. 86CW111 (“Sewered Phase”). II. Name of Structures (Utilized for Exchange and Reuse): A. Diversion Facilities: 1. Pueblo Reservoir. The point of diversion of Pueblo Reservoir is at a point at the intersection of the Pueblo Dam axis and the Arkansas River whence the Northeast corner of Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M., bears North 61°21'20" East a distance of 2,511.05 feet. Said reservoir inundates all or portions of Sections 7, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, and 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M., Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, and 11, Township 21 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M.; and Sections 5, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 22, 23, and 25, Township 20 South, Range 67 West of the 6th P.M. 2. Clear Creek Reservoir. Clear Creek Reservoir is located on Clear Creek in Sections 7 and 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M., and Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Chaffee County. 3. Twin Lakes Reservoir. Twin Lakes Reservoir is formed by a dam across Lake Creek in Lake County in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., as described in the decree in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), dated October 23, 1980. 4. Turquoise Lake. Turquoise Lake is formed by a dam across Lake Fork Creek in Lake County in Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., as described in the decree in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), dated October 23, 1980. 5. Northside Intake. Pueblo Water’s Northside Intake headgate is situate on the North bank of the Arkansas River in Pueblo County, Colorado, in the Northwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 65 West of the 6th P.M., at or near a point which lies South 74°14'30" West, 2673.9 feet from the Northeast corner of said Section 33. 6. Southside Intake. Pueblo Water’s Southside Intake headgate is located on the right bank of the Arkansas River at a point whence the west quarter corner of Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 65 West of the 6th P.M. bears south 69°35' West 1478 feet. 7. Comanche Pump Station. Comanche Pump Station is located as follows: Considering the south line of the SE ¼ of Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 65 West of the 6th P.M., to bear N. 89 degs. 24'53" E with all bearings contained herein being relative thereto: Beginning at a point on the northerly right-of-way lie of the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad from which the Southwest ¼ corner of the Southeast ¼ of said Section 31 bears S 00 degs. 39'25" E. a distance of 660.62 feet; thence N 47 degs. 12'21" E, a distance of 58.61 feet; thence N 02 degs. 29'30" W, a distance of 80.47 feet; thence N 87 degs. 30'30" E, a distance of 132.5 feet; thence N 02 degs. 29'30" W, a distance of 92.5 feet to the point of diversion. III. Describe Conditional Exchange and Reuse Water Rights as decreed in Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B): A. Date of Original Decree: Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B), August 3, 1995, District Court, Water Division No. 2, State of Colorado. Date of Subsequent Decrees: Case No. 01CW81, September 10, 2007, District Court, Water Division No. 2, State of Colorado; Case No. 13CW3043, February 21, 2014, District Court, Water Division No. 2, State of Colorado. B. Exchange Priority Date: Case No. 84CW177(B), May 18, 1976. Case No. 86CW111(B), July 1, 1985. C. Use: All beneficial uses for which the waters to be exchanged and reused are decreed, including the uses set forth in the decree in Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B). D. Source of Water for Exchange and Reuse: The water rights that are to be utilized in the exchange and reuse programs described herein are return flows derived from sources of supply that are not native or tributary to the Arkansas River. Said waters include return flows, after use in Pueblo Water’s municipal water system and return flows from other water users supplied by Pueblo Water, derived from Pueblo Water’s ownership interests in or rights to use water derived from the following sources of supply: 1. The Ewing Placer Ditch. Ewing Placer Ditch diverts water from Piney Creek, a tributary of the Eagle River, and carries the water across the Continental Divide into Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Ewing Placer Ditch was decreed on November 13, 1911, with appropriation date of June 1, 1906, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 507. 2. The Columbine Ditch. Columbine Ditch diverts water from three branches of the East Fork of the Eagle River and carries such water across the Continental Divide for delivery into the West Branch of Chalk Creek, into the East Fork of the Arkansas River, and then into the Arkansas River. The Columbine Ditch was decreed on October 3, 1936, with an appropriation date of June 21, 1930, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 963. Pueblo Water controls the right to utilize a portion of the waters described herein by virtue of an agreement with the owner. 3. The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch (also known as the Warren E. Wurts Ditch). Warren E. Wurtz Ditch diverts water from Bennett Creek, Mitchell Creek, and side tributaries of those creeks, all of which are tributaries of the Eagle River. The ditch carries water across the Continental Divide into West Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch was decreed on October 3, 1936, with an appropriation date of June 8, 1929, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 963. 4. The Wurtz Extension Ditch. Wurtz Extension Ditch diverts water from Yoder Creek, East Fork of Yoder Creek, and Rule Creek, tributaries of the Eagle River. The ditch connects to the Warren E. Wurtz Ditch, which then carries water across the Continental Divide into West Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Wurtz Extension Ditch was decreed on October 21, 1982, with an appropriation date of October 26, 1953, by the District Court, Water Division No. 5, Case No. 80CW505. 5. The Busk-Ivanhoe System. Busk-Ivanhoe System diverts water from Hidden Lake Creek, Pan Creek, Lyle Creek, and Ivanhoe Creek, all tributaries of the Frying Pan and Roaring Fork Rivers, and carries such water through the Continental Divide for delivery into Busk Creek on the headwaters of the Arkansas River. The System was decreed by absolute decree of the District Court, Garfield County, in Case No. 2621 dated January 9, 1928, with appropriation dates differing for various components of the system as more fully set forth in the referenced decree. Other absolute decrees were entered in Civil Actions No. 3082 and 4033. The decrees were entered by the District Court, Garfield County. Pueblo Water owns an undivided one-half interest in these water rights. 6. The Homestake Project diverts water from the headwaters of tributaries of the Eagle River in Eagle County. The water rights were conditionally adjudicated by the decree in Civil Action No. 1193 (District Court, Eagle County) dated June 8, 1962. These water rights have an appropriation date of September 22, 1952. By an assignment of interest from the City of Aurora, Pueblo Water has the annual right to receive 2500 acre-feet of Homestake Project Water delivered at Turquoise Lake. 7. The Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System diverts water from the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries in Pitkin County. The water rights were adjudicated by a decree in Civil Action No. 3082 (District Court, Garfield County) dated August 25, 1936, and were modified by a decree in Case No. W-1901 (District Court, Water Division No. 5), dated May 12, 1976. These water rights have an appropriation date of August 23, 1930. Pueblo Water has the right to utilize a portion of such waters and the return flows therefrom by virtue of its ownership of shares of the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company. 8. The Fryingpan-Arkansas Project diverts water from the headwaters of Hunter Creek and the Fryingpan River and its tributaries in Pitkin County. The water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 4613 (District Court, Garfield County) dated June 20, 1958, and August 3, 1959, and were modified by the decree in Case No. W-829-76 (District Court, Water Division No. 5) dated November 27, 1979. These water rights have an appropriation date of July 29, 1957. By this Application, Pueblo Water does not seek any rights of use of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project structures, or any rights of ownership or rights to purchase or receive allocation of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project water or return flows from Fryingpan-Arkansas Project water, but this does not alter any existing rights Pueblo Water may otherwise have. Return flows from the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project will be utilized for exchanges and reuse only after they are purchased from the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District. All of the sources of supply described in Paragraph No. III(D) are waters not native and not naturally tributary to the Arkansas River Basin and are referred to as “the Transmountain Sources.” All of the Transmountain Sources have been decreed to include municipal purposes. E. Location and Amounts of Decreed Exchange Reaches: 1. The return flows resulting from use of the water derived from the Transmountain Sources are quantified and accounted for pursuant to the decree in Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B) and accrue to the Arkansas River or its tributaries above the Avondale Gage and then are exchanged upstream to the Diversion Facilities identified in Paragraph II(A), pursuant to the terms and conditions of the decrees entered in Cases No. 84CW177, 86CW111, and Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B). In addition, the return flows stored by exchange in the Diversion Facilities identified in Paragraph II(A)(1-4) can be exchanged into storage in a different Diversion Facility identified in Paragraph II(A)(1-4). 2. The Non-Sewered Transmountain Return Flow is part of the same appropriative rights of exchange and reuse program decreed in the sewered phases of Cases No. 84CW177 and 86CW111. The Non-Sewered Transmountain Return Flow provides up to 5.30 c.f.s. of water in addition to the measured discharges decreed in Cases No. 84CW177 and 86CW111. This additional quantity of water is included within, but does not limit or reduce, the exchanges decreed in the amount of 60.0 c.f.s. in each Case No. 84CW177 and Case No. 86CW111. The Non-Sewered Transmountain Return Flow is exchanged under the priority of the appropriative right of exchange with appropriation date of May 18, 1976, decreed in Case No. 84CW177 and/or under the appropriative right of exchange with appropriation date of July 1, 1985, as decreed in Case No. 86CW111. The Non-Sewered Transmountain Return Flow accrues to the Arkansas River above the Avondale Gage and is exchanged upstream to the same facilities and same points of diversion and storage as identified in the decrees in Cases No. 84CW177 and 86CW111. 3. In Cases No. 01CW80 and 13CW3043, the Water Court made the following exchanges absolute in the amounts set forth below: 3.1. 84CW177(B) Exchanges: 3.1.1. 1.58 c.f.s. from the Arkansas River at or above the Avondale Gage upstream to Pueblo Reservoir; and 3.1.2. 0.28 c.f.s. from the Arkansas River at or above the Avondale Gage upstream to Clear Creek Reservoir. 3.2. 86CW111(B) Exchanges: 3.2.1. 0.75 c.f.s. from the Arkansas River at or above the Avondale Gage upstream to the Northside Intake. 3.2.2. 0.17 c.f.s. from the Arkansas River at or above the Avondale Gage upstream to the Southside Intake. 3.2.3. 0.25 c.f.s. from the Arkansas River at or above the Avondale Gage upstream to the Comanche Pump Station. IV. Provide a Detailed Outline of What Has Been Done Toward Completion or for Completion of the Appropriation and Application of Water to Beneficial Use as Conditionally Decree, Including Expenditures: The Applicant operates a unified and integrated municipal water supply system consisting of numerous individual components. Those components include, but are not limited to, the many individual water rights, sources of supply and points of diversion described in this Application, and the absolute and conditional exchange and reuse rights that are the subject of this Application. During the period from September 30, 2013 (the date the Application was filed in Case No. 01CW80), through February 29, 2020 (the “Diligence Period”), Pueblo Water carried out exchanges as contemplated and authorized by the decree in Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B). In addition, Pueblo Water spent substantial sums of money and devoted many thousands of man hours to operation, maintenance, development, and protection of its unified and integrated municipal water supply and treatment system, including work by engineering consultants and attorneys. During the Diligence Period, the total amount spent by Pueblo Water for all of these purposes exceeded $220 million. The principal activities undertaken by Pueblo Water during the Diligence Period related to the operation of the exchange and reuse rights decreed in Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B), included the following: (1) for Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo Water made annual payments to the United States Bureau of Reclamation for its storage contract; (2) for Clear Creek Reservoir, Pueblo Water patched and recoated the steel portion of the outlet works, added piezometers for monitoring seepage, performed a bathymetric survey of the reservoir, performed geophysical testing of the dam and its foundation, created a dam breach inundation map, repaired concrete in the spillway, performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring, and obtained a decree in Case No. 04CW130 for the enlargement of the reservoir; (3) for Twin Lakes Reservoir, Pueblo Water paid annual assessments to the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company; (4) for Turquoise Lake, Pueblo Water made annual payments to Reclamation for its storage contract; (5) for the Northside Intake, Pueblo Water performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring; (6) for the Southside Intake, Pueblo Water undertook a feasibility study looking at options for making the diversion dam passable by boat, performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring; and (7) for the Comanche Pump Station, Pueblo Water rebuilt 2 pumps, rebuilt 1 pump motor, replaced 2 motor control units, performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring. Pueblo Water performed the following actions related to the sources of water for exchange and reuse: (1) for the Ewing Ditch, Pueblo Water performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring, and participated in the System Conservation Pilot Project in the summer of 2016; (2) for the Columbine Ditch, Pueblo Water retained the right to receive water from the ditch under specific circumstances and continued to operate pursuant to that agreement; (3) for the Warren E. Wurtz Ditch, Pueblo Water performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring; (4) for the Wurtz Extension Ditch, Pueblo Water performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring, and obtained a decree finding reasonable diligence in Case No. 13CW3042 (Water Division No. 5); (5) for the Busk-Ivanhoe System, Pueblo Water completed dam repairs in 2014, replaced the gate from Ivanhoe Lake to the tunnel, widened sections of the Lyle Ditch, and performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring; (6) For the Homestake Project, Pueblo Water made annual payments to the City of Aurora pursuant to the 1967 Agreement; (7) for the Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System, Pueblo Water paid annual assessments to the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company; and (8) for the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, Pueblo Water purchased Project water and return flow from Project water. Pueblo Water has monitored and recorded ground water levels in its network of groundwater monitoring wells located throughout its service area. Pueblo Water has also annually compared irrigation vs. non-irrigation season use and adjusted its calculations of non-sewered return flow accordingly. In addition, Pueblo Water implemented major improvements to its water supply transmission, treatment, and distribution systems necessary to supply customers with water within its water service area. This work included completing conversion of all meters to automated reading, instituting a service line replacement program, rehabilitation of 3 treated water storage tanks, replacement of the roofs of 4 other tanks, replacement of a generator allowing the Whitlock Treatment Plant to continue treating up to 20 MGD during a power outage, replacement of motor controls at the Gardner Pump Station, rehabilitation of 2 filters at the Whitlock Treatment Plant, and replacement of 15 miles of mains. Pueblo Water continued its practice of making improvements related to collection system facilities, storage reservoirs, water transmission pipelines, water treatment plants and distribution system mains, meters, and reservoirs. The water delivered through these systems includes the water made available to Pueblo Water by the exchange rights that are the subject of this Application. Pueblo Water also continued its long-standing partnership with the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation to attract new business and industry to the City of Pueblo and Pueblo Water’s service area. The transmountain component of the water treated by those facilities and supplied to Pueblo Water’s customers becomes available to Pueblo Water for exchange as contemplated by the decree in Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B). In addition, during the Diligence Period Pueblo Water filed applications for and completed a number of adjudications of water rights that are part of Pueblo Water’s unified and integrated water supply system. This includes but is not limited to: (1) obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence in Case No. 17CW3020 (formerly Cases No. 93CW86, 04CW14 and 10CW79) (HARP), Water Division No. 2; (2) obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence and making conditional rights absolute, in part, for the exchanges decreed in Case No. 13CW3044 (formerly Cases No. 01CW68, 94CW9and 84CW178), Water Division No. 2; (3) filing an application for and obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence in the sewered portion of the exchange and reuse plans in Case No. 19CW3005 (formerly Cases No. 12CW87 and 86CW111A), Water Division No. 2; (4) obtaining a decree for enlargement of Clear Creek Reservoir in Case No. 04CW130, Water Division No. 2; (5) obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence in Case No. 14CW3022 (formerly Cases No. 01CW67 and 84CW177), Water Division No. 2; (6) obtaining a decree for a finding of reasonable diligence for the Wurtz Extension Ditch in Case No. 13CW3042, Water Division No. 5; and (7) obtaining a decree for a change of water rights in Case No. 12CW102, Water Division No. 2. Pueblo Water also has acted to preserve and protect all of its water rights by filing statements of opposition to and participating in a number of other judicial proceedings in Water Division 2 and Water Division No. 5. Finally, during the Diligence Period, in Cases No. 16CW3103 and 17CW3050, Pueblo Water filed applications and obtained decrees for a change of water right and for exchange related to 5,488.368 shares of Bessemer Irrigating Ditch Company, which water rights Pueblo Water intends to include in Pueblo Water’s unified and integrated water supply system. The work performed and actions taken by Pueblo Water during the Diligence Period demonstrate Pueblo Water’s continuing intent to develop the conditional exchange and reuse rights that are the subject of this Application and further demonstrate that the subject water can be and will be diverted, stored, or otherwise captured, possessed, and controlled and will be beneficially used and that the project can and will be completed with diligence and within a reasonable time. Except to the extent the exchange and reuse rights are claimed to be and are made absolute in this proceeding, Pueblo Water seeks a Finding of Reasonable Diligence for the full amount of all remaining conditional exchange and reuse rights decreed in Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 866CW111(B). WHEREFORE, Pueblo Water requests the Court to enter a decree: 1. Confirming that Pueblo Water maintains a single unified and integrated water system and that diligence on any feature of that system shall be considered in finding reasonable diligence in the development of all conditional features of the system, including the conditional exchange and reuse rights that are the subject of this Application; and 2. Finding that Pueblo Water has exercised reasonable diligence and met all applicable standards on all the conditional exchange and reuse rights decreed in Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B), to the extent not made absolute, continuing those conditional rights in good standing, and fixing a date when a further application for a finding of reasonable diligence is required.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of April 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 6th day of March 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat March 19, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.