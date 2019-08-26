PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PROPOSED
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held September 25th, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for auto body business for Michael Tracy R.H. to be located at 400 E 6TH Street and legally described as: 633-243-15-010
Legal Summary LOTS 17 & 18, BLOCK 19, ALICE PLACER, ***FILE: EAST LEADVILLE***,The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on September 25th, 2019. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval on October 1st, 2019, at 6:00 p.m.
Zoning of property is Traditional Commercial (TC). The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by at Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado, 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12th, 2019.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, August 29th, 2019.
The City of Leadville complies with the American with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) and thus requests 24 hours prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 29, 2019.
