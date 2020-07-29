PUBLIC NOTICE
Lake County seeks proposals from qualified professional consultants or firms to coordinate and/or conduct limited due diligence activities at up to three (3) real property sites owned by the County or third parties for the purpose of determining their feasibility for a proposed future justice center (i.e. jail and courthouse) facility. A full project description and the complete RFP can be found online at www.lakecounty.gov, and a hard copy can be obtained from the Finance Department in Room 115 of the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue. Responses shall be evaluated strictly in accordance with the requirements set forth in this RFP and any addenda that may be issued. All responses will be reviewed by the Lake County Purchasing Agent for completeness. The Board of County Commissioners will select a contractor and give notice to proceed no later than August 17, 2020.
All interested parties must submit their bids by 12:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Questions about the RFP or this process can be directed to: Janeen McGee, 719-486-2088 or janeen.mcgee@state.co.us. Proposal packages must be mailed to the following address: Kristol Hewlett, Attention: Purchasing Agent, P.O. Box 964, Leadville, CO 80461. Electronic copies of the proposal may be sent to the Lake County Purchasing Agent at khewlett@co.lake.co.us, along with a statement in the body of the email waiving the proposer’s right to a sealed bid.
Any proposals received after this date and time will be deemed unresponsive. Lake County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals, to re-solicit proposals, to waive any irregularities, to negotiate pricing, and to select the proposal deemed to be in the best interests of Lake County. Issuance of this RFP does not obligate Lake County to award a contract, nor is Lake County liable for any costs incurred by the proponent in the preparation and submittal of the proposal.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 30 and Aug. 6, 2020.
