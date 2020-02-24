PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 19th day of November 2010 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Lots 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, Block “C” Stevens and Leiter’s Subdivision of U.S. Survey No. 271, City of Leadville, County of Lake and State of Colorado
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Leonard Jeffrey Lake for the 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to the Lake Board of County Commissioners. On the 4th day of March 2011 A.D., the tax lien certificate was assigned to Kenneth C. Vosberg. On the 13th day of January 2020, Mr. Vosberg made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the current Lake County Treasurer is notifying Leonard Jeffrey Lake, the current title of record holder, that Kenneth C. Vosberg is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Kenneth C. Vosberg at 4:30 p.m. on the 25th day of June 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Leonard Jeffrey Lake or his recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of February 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 13, 20 and 27, 2020.
