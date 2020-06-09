PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 19-17, Leadville Townhomes PUD Sketch Plan
Applicant: Nick Potochnick
Representative: Nick Potochnick
Owner: Fred Ebert
Location: 609 Mt View Drive, Leadville, CO
Request: Extension of PUD & Subdivision Sketch Plan Approval
Joint meeting of the Lake County Planning
Commission and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners
The Leadville Townhome Project is a multi-family urban infill project to re-develop 2.952 acres, intended by the developer to increase housing stock with an emphasis on ownership opportunity for the workforce community. The Lake County Board of County Commissioners conditionally approved this application on July 1, 2019.
Pursuant to the Lake County Land Development Code (LDC) in effect at the time, said approvals expire after one (1) year. Pursuant to Sections 3.11.3(J)(4) & 3.16.3(J) of the same LDC, Applicant may request a one (1) year extension for a showing of good cause. This request is scheduled to be held on July 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461.
The project file is available for review in the Land Use Office at the Lake County Courthouse. For additional information, contact Anne Schneider by phone at aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
(This meeting will be subject to Lake County’s current restrictions regarding public hearings in place on July 13, 2020 – alternative Zoom Meeting info to be provided.)
Published in the Herald Democrat June 11, 2020.
