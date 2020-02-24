PUBLIC NOTICE
MEDICAL RECORD DESTRUCTION
St. Vincent General Hospital
St. Vincent General Hospital Notice is hereby given that St. Vincent General Hospital will be destroying Medical Records related to visits and/or test results performed at St. Vincent General Hospital in Leadville, Colorado, December 31, 2009 and prior. Records selected for destruction will include all records for patients (over 18 years of age at the time of treatment or prior to December 31, 2009). Additionally, records of minor children at the time of treatment, December 31, 2009 and prior, who are now 28 years of age or greater are scheduled for destruction. Medical records destruction will begin April 1, 2020. If any of the above information scheduled for destruction pertains to you and you would like the information provided to you, you must provide St. Vincent General Hospital Medical Records Department with a signed consent for release of information and photo identification.
If you have any questions regarding the destruction of medical records, please contact the Medical Records Department at (719) 486-7177.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 20 and 27 and March 5, 2020.
