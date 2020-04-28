PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Meeting Notification
The CDPHE Water Quality Control Division (division) is holding an online public meeting to hear comments regarding the renewal of CDPS discharge permit CO0021164, Leadville Sanitation District WWTF, which discharges to California Gulch, 1¼ miles upstream of Arkansas River at 13867 U.S. Hwy 24, Leadville, CO 80461. The meeting is hosted online to follow social distancing best practices during this COVID-19 pandemic.
A second draft permit and proposed determination on the Alternatives Analysis became available for public comment on February 13, 2020, and is available on the division’s webpage: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/cdphe/wq-public-notice-actions.
This public meeting was requested by the Leadville Sanitation District on April 9, 2020. The meeting requestors have raised concerns over the effluent limit for mercury established in the draft permit. The meeting will be held online on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. via ZOOM (details below).
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 (6:00 - 7:00 p.m.)
Join online Zoom Meeting to view presentation and to give verbal comments
• https://zoom.us/j/97170989637
Call-in info (verbal comments cannot be given on the phone):
• Phone number +1 669 900 6833 US
• Meeting ID: 971 7098 9637
Meeting participants who want to provide verbal comments should sign up by Monday, June 1, at 5:00 p.m. This will help the division coordinate attendees through the online platform. Time to comment will be limited to three minutes per person. The division encourages participants to prepare a written copy of their comment using the information below.
Division Contact: Christine Wehner, (303) 692-2054, christine.wehner@state.co.us. The mailing address for written public comments is: CDPHE, WQCD-P-B2, 4300 Cherry Creek Drive South, Denver, CO 80246-1530.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 30, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.