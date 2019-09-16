PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of August 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2019CW3013; Previous Case NO. 2012CW210 – PUEBLO WEST METROPOLITAN DISTRICT, 109 E. Industrial Boulevard, P.O. Box 7005, Pueblo West, CO 81007, (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Robert F. T. Krassa, Krassa & Miller, LLC, 2300 Canyon Blvd., Suite 2, Boulder, CO 80302, 303-442-2156)
First Amendment of Application to Add Claim to Make Absolute in Part
PUEBLO COUNTY
Purpose of Amendment. Following suggestion in the Division Engineer’s Consultation Report in this case that the subject conditional right of exchange can be made absolute to the extent of 1.84 cfs, Applicant Pueblo West Metropolitan District ("Pueblo West") adds a claim to make the subject conditional water right absolute in part to that extent, pursuant to C.R.C.P. 15(a) and Water Rule 4. 3. Claim to make absolute in part: a. Date water applied to beneficial use: December 2, 2015, Amount: 1.84 c.f.s. b. An Exchange Summary, showing the day of the highest rate of exchange from 2013 to date, is attached to application as Exhibit A. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) Exhibit B, Summary of 2015 Daily Flows as the Above Pueblo Gauge, shows that the flow of the river on December 2, 2015 was109 cfs, well above the 101 cfs trigger flow for curtailment. c. The place where water was applied to beneficial use is the service area of Pueblo West Metropolitan District which comprises all or part of the following sections: T.19 S., R.65 W. - Sections 7-11, 13-15, 17-24, 26, 27 and 29-35; T.20 S., R.65 W. - Sections 3-9, 17 and 18; T.19 S., R.66 W. - Sections 13 and 24-26; T.20 S., R.66 W. - Sections 1-25; T.20 S., R.67 W. - Sections 1, 12 and 13. A map of Pueblo West's present service area is attached hereto as Exhibit C. d. The structures involved in the exchange are the Pueblo West Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Pueblo West Trifurcation Point and Pueblo Reservoir. The locations of those structures were stated in the original application and are repeated here pursuant to Water Rule 4(a). i. Pueblo Reservoir. Pueblo Reservoir is formed by a dam across the Arkansas River in Pueblo County in Sections 25 and 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, and in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 66 West of 6th Principal Meridian, as depicted on the U.S. Geological Survey 7.5' series, topographic map of the Northwest Pueblo quadrangle (1974 photo revision), and as described in the Decree in Case No. B-42135 (District Court, Pueblo County), dated June 25, 1962. ii. Pueblo West Trifurcation Point. The trifurcation point is at the South end of the concrete portion of the dam of Pueblo Reservoir, in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 36. Other water rights are diverted at this and associated structures. iii. Pueblo West Wastewater Treatment Plant, located in Sections 7 and 16, T.20S, R.65W of the 6th P.M. in Pueblo County, whose outfall flows into a tributary of Dry Creek (also known as Wildhorse Creek) and thence into the Arkansas River. 4. Accordingly, Pueblo West requests that the decree to be entered in this matter, in addition to finding reasonable diligence as requested in the original application, also determine that the subject water right has been made partly absolute as stated herein. 5. Other than as supplemented by this First Amendment, all matters stated in the original Application herein, which was published in the February 2019 Water Resume for Water Division No. 2, are unchanged.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of October 2019, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of September 2019.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 19, 2019.
