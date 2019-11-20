PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day of November, 2013 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Lots, 4,5,6,7 & 8 Block 7, North Leadville, CO 80461
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Jose Chavez Gurrola for the 2012 property taxes and sanitation lien. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Peggy Dare.
On September 25th, 2019, Peggy Dare made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Jose Chavez Gurrola, the current title of record holder, and Ditech Financial LLC, also known as Ditech Holding Corporation, and Leadville Sanitation that Peggy Dare is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Peggy Dare, at 4:30 p.m., on the 2nd day of April, 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Jose Chavez Gurrola or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 14th day of November, 2019, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 14, 21 and 28, 2019.
