PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of Lake County School District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and has been filed in the Administration Office of the Lake County School District, 328 West 5th Street, where it is available for public inspection. It is also available on the district website. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at the Special Meeting of the Board of Education of said District at 328 West 5th Street on June 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Any person paying school taxes in said district may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register his objections thereto.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Dated: June 30, 2020

LAKE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

/s/ Bunny Taylor

Lake County School Board Secretary

Published in the Herald Democrat June 25, 2020.

