PUBLIC NOTICE
INVITATION TO BID
Date: July 30, 2020
RE: St. Vincent General Hospital District Hospital Roof Replacement Project
1. Introduction/Invitation. The St. Vincent General Hospital District, a political subdivision of the State of Colorado, is seeking bids for performance of construction services in connection with its anticipated roof replacement project for its St Vincent General Hospital (existing facility) located at 822 W. 4th St., Leadville, Colorado 80461.
2. Procedure for Submitting Bids. Jim Morrison, Director of Plant Operations/Owners Representative for St. Vincent General Hospital District is acting as the owner’s representative for the District, and it is in the process of recommending a firm to serve as contractor for the project work.
Interested parties are invited to submit Bids no later than Friday, August 21, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. MDT. Late submittals or submittals delivered to the wrong location will not be accepted. For consideration, bidders must (i) obtain a Bid Packet, and (ii) submit your Bid to Jim Morrison, whose address is 822 West 4th St., or jmorrison@svghd.org. Bids will be evaluated and the District expects to accept by written notice in response to the bid that, in its estimation, represents the lowest, responsive, and responsible bid for the Project.
The District reserves the right to act in its best interest and may terminate, modify or suspend the process, reject any or all submittals, modify the terms and conditions of this selection process and/or waive informalities of any submission.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 30, 2020.
