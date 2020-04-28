PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND HEARING DATES FOR A PROPOSED DEMOLITION CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS LOCATED
AT 141 West 9th Street
Notice is hereby given to consider a proposed Demolition Certificate of Appropriateness submitted by Maurice D. Regan Jr. for a garage building located at 141 West 9th St., Leadville, Colorado. Legal description of the property is LOT 20 & WEST 4 FEET OF LOT 21, BLOCK 67, S & L. The proposed Certificate of Appropriateness will be considered by the City Council at a public meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Zoning of the property is in the Transitional Retail & Residential (TR) District, and it is located within the Leadville National Historic Landmark District. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on April 27, 2020, and published in the Herald Democrat on April 30, 2020.
The City of Leadville complies with the American with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) and thus requests 24 hours prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 30, 2020
