PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court, Lake County, Colorado, P.O. Box 55, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, (719) 293-8100. Plaintiff(s): TODD C. HENNIS, THOMAS E. IRWIN AND SHARON A. IRWIN, TRUSTEES OF THE TOM AND SHARON IRWIN TRUST, GREEN ENERGY METALS CORP., a Colorado Corporation and SALEM MINERALS INC., a Colorado Corporation, Plaintiffs, v. Defendant(s): M A C INCORPORATED, EDWARD SURGES, MARTHA SURGES, HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF FRANK RALPH ZANCANELLA, HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF BERNADETTE MARIE ZANCANELLA, HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF GUIDO ZANCANELLA, DONALD F. SLAVIN, HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF THOMAS EMMETT IRWIN, HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF VIOLA MARGARET IRWIN, THOMAS EDWIN IRWIN, individually, SHARON ANN IRWIN, individually, JAMES EMMETT IRWIN, FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF FLORENCE, HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF HERBERT A. BLACK II, DONNA FAYE SANDERS aka DONNA FAYE FINCH, KEITH THOMAS JR., LEADVILLE SILVER & GOLD, INC, a Colorado Corporation, CAROL ELDER aka CAROL M. ELDER, individually and as PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT L. ELDER, HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF ROBERT L. ELDER, and any and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action. Case No. 2020CV30005. Attorney: Carol Bellhouse, P.O. Box A, Leadville, CO 80461, (719) 486-1282, carolbellhouse@gmail.com, FAX Number: (866) 290-3383, Atty. Reg. #: 020657, SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION, THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO, To the above-named Defendants GREETING: You are summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Under Rule 105, C.R.C.P. filed with the Court in this action by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of Court. If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice. This is an action to quiet title to the following described parcels of real property located in Lake County, Colorado: Neil & Mertens Placer Mining Claim, MS No. 5128; Lot 7, Part of the National and Union Placer Mining Claim, MS No. 4526, 33,34-9-80; Mountain King ( Mineral Rights only), MS No. 3735, 7-11-81; Croppy #1 to 5, Charlotte Nealon and JS Doud lode mining claims, Mineral Rights only, ½ Interest, MS No. 17927, 20,21-8-79; Little Twins lode mining claim, MS No. 2932, 18-9-79; Pine lode mining claim, MS No. 287, 19-9-79; Medium lode mining claim, ½ interest, MS No. 13344, 20-9-79; Lots 1 and 4 of the Pima Placer, MS No. 46, 28,33-9-80; Denver City lode mining claim, MS No. 726, 19-9-79; Vanderbilt lode mining claim, MS No. 19797, 24-9-80; Forest City lode mining claim, MS No. 319, 19-8-79; Ranchero lode mining claim, MS No. 337, 19-9-79; Gonabrod lode mining claim, MS No. 552, 19-9-79; Arabi Bey lode mining claim, MS No. 5296, 19-9-79; Part of the Vanderbilt lode mining claim, MS No. 19797, 24-9-80; J K lode mining claim, 1/12 undivided interest, MS No. 19317, 28-9-79; Young American lode mining claim, MS No. 285, 19-9-79; Camp Bird lode mining claim, MS No. 237, 19-9-79; Keystone lode mining claim, MS No. 292, 19-9-79; Charleston lode mining claim, MS No. 284, 19-9-79; Sawtooth (Venus) lode mining claim, MS No. 3084, 19-9-79; Shamous O’Brien lode mining claim, MS No. 512, 19-9-79; Quadrilateral lode mining claim, MS No. 2352, 19-9-79; Croppy #1 to 5, Charlotte Nealon and JS Doud, ½ undivided interest in Surface Rights, MS No. 17927, 20,21-8-79; Robert Emmett lode mining claim, MS No. 317, 19-9-79; Mountain King lode mining claim, Surface Rights only, MS No. 3735, 7-11-81; Result lode mining claim, MS No. 318, 19-9-79; Lone Star, Maggy Murphy, Maggy Murphy #1, Ozark No. 2, Davis No. 2 and Davis No. 3 lode mining claims, ¼ undivided interest, MS No. 19529, 1,2-11-82; Brick Pomeroy lode mining claim, undivided ½ interest, MS No. 420, 24-11-81. Carol Bellhouse, Attorney for Plaintiffs
Published in the Herald Democrat June 11, 18 and 25 and July 2 and 9, 2020.
