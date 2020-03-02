PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
January 2020 submitted expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
Big Al's Mini Storage 498.00
Big Horn Hardware 326.12
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 835.00
Centura Health 300.00
Cesar Zuniga 500.00
CIRSA 25,013.67
Community Planning Strategies LLC 498.75
Galls, LLC 663.92
High Country Copiers 54.81
KS StateBank 51,475.39
Leadville Sanitation District 889.28
Leo Schmitt 324.74
MK Automotive Services 672.48
Pinnacol Assurance 10,972.60
Proforce Law Enforcement 41.45
Purchase Power 257.52
Ricker/Cunningham 4,440.00
Spectrum 529.91
St. Vincent General Hospital 275.00
Stephen Boyle 500.00
Verizon Wireless 1,165.80
Waste Management JPMC 548.88
Xcel Energy 6,767.33
Charter Communications 55.31
Centennial Real Estate 1,703.23
Caselle 898.00
Tyler Henning 173.26
Alex Conlin 195.85
B and B Shipping and More 10.28
Big Horn Hardware 167.16
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 150.00
Dependable Auto Glass 1,091.00
Herald Democrat 1,232.86
Lake County Community Fund 9,000.00
Lake County Recreation Department 3,000.00
Lake County Treasurer 2,834.81
Leadville Lake County Economic Dev 24,000.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 399.74
Parkville Water District 375.97
Safeway, Inc. 1,500.00
Technology Constructors Inc 281,142.72
Acorn Petroleum 5,391.85
Colorado Assoc. of Chiefs of Police 147.50
Colorado Mountain College 15,248.08
Form+Works Design Group 26,432.58
High Country Copiers 108.18
Lucas Towing & Recovery 615.00
MK Automotive Services 150.50
Pumphouse Carwash and Lube 11.00
Silver City Printing 10.86
Steve Nofziger 300.00
Xerox Corporation 452.05
Acorn Petroleum 880.50
AmeriGas 629.42
CIRSA 1,136.00
Colorado State Fire Chiefs 825.00
Corporate Payment Systems 7,623.35
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 3,523.34
Lake County Recreation Department 210.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 7,181.50
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 377.10
Quill Corporation 79.99
Snake River Fleet Services 1,008.30
St. Vincent General Hospital 314.50
Cesar Zuniga 500.00
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Eric Johns 216.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Sarah Dallas 309.50
Avalara, Inc. 50.00
A Muse Artworks Signs and Graphic 168.00
Betty Benson 584.35
Big Horn Hardware 252.19
Century Link 155.19
CoPro EFP LLC 854.42
Dan Dailey 141.00
Duran and Lucero Inc. 334.79
Galls, LLC 176.83
Lake County High School Performing A 1,000.00
Mountain Magic Drain Cleaning 780.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.25
Pinnacol Assurance 10,308.00
Pumphouse Carwash and Lube 52.49
Purchase Power 72.10
Quill Corporation 391.88
RG and Associates, LLC 1,850.00
Stephen Boyle 96.00
Waste Management JPMC 547.91
Wellness Screening LLC 100.00
Wise Safety & Environmental 531.00
Xcel Energy 6,910.92
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Published in the Herald Democrat March 5, 2020.
