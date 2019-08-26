PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
July 2019 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by Order of the City Clerk.
ACA Products 1802.59
Acorn Petroleum 4100.18
Amanda Good 193.21
American Family Life Assurance Co. 91.58
AmeriGas 172.16
B and B Shipping and Mor 25.74
Big Al's Mini Storage 144.00
Big Horn Hardware 288.97
Bound Tree Medical LLC 295.98
Brandful Media Design 300.00
Brekke Storage 3550.00
Carlson & Carlson, Attorneys at Law, P.C. 945.00
Casa Blanca Restaurant 79.80
Caselle 898.00
Centura Health 900.00
Century Link 153.48
Charter Communications 1583.83
CIRSA 23205.14
Colorado Department of Revenue 4428.00
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 390.00
Corporate Payment Systems 7543.85
County Health Pool 17518.03
CPI Qualified Plan Consultants 8150.42
Family Support Registry 1261.12
Fire and Police Pension Association 17648.79
Firefighters Union 270.00
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 2517.81
Galls, LLC 861.29
Harry Temple III 400.00
Herald Democrat 600.87
High Country Developers, LLC 78393.89
Highlands Ranch LE Training Facility 50.00
Integral Design Group, Inc. 476.50
Intermountain Overhead Door Service 8160.00
Internal Revenue Service - 941 22319.84
Internal Revenue Service - 945 190.00
Joshua Jelcick 80.00
Lake County Build A Generation 8000.00
Lake County Civic Center 2000.00
Leadville Sanitation District 825.76
Legal and Liability Risk Mgmt Institute 295.00
Leo Schmitt 76.97
LH Foster Properties 2000.00
Little Joe's Lockshop 10.50
Maria Renteria 870.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLC 22934.64
Midwest Radar and Equipment 40.00
Mike Bradley 13.11
National Main Street Center 150.00
North America Safety, Inc. 216.66
Parkville Water District 421.36
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3210.12
Pinnacol Assurance 7182.05
Pro-Electric, Inc. 95.00
Purchase Power 56.52
Quill Corporation 649.95
RG and Associates, LLC 7760.50
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 44.55
Safeway, Inc. 2750.00
Sarah Dallas 307.68
Silver City Printing 153.84
Silver Creek Development, 1600.00
Steve Nofziger 300.00
Tabor Opera House Preservation Found 6407.95
Tammie Ayers 14.00
Tim's Custom AutoBody Glass 839.90
Trent Goulard 182.10
Troy Hall 309.18
Verizon Wireless 1201.70
Vincent P. Marcella 85.00
Wagner Equipment Company 2163.51
Waste Management JPMC 542.09
Wellness Screening LLC 179.60
Xcel Energy 4471.36
Xerox Corporation 555.84
Xerox Financial Services 320.98
Total for July 2019 289227.49
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 29, 2019.
