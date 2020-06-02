PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Mineral Survey #16454 5/28 Gold Leaf & Bland Lode Mining Claim 24-11-81 T L 16.109A
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Alice M. Busch for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to the Lake County Board of County Commissioners. And, Whereas, the said Lake County Treasurer did, on the 26th day of October A.D. 2016, duly assigned the certificate of the sale of the tax lien on the property as aforesaid and all their rights, title and interest in said property to Jacek Kosla.
On February 28, 2020, Jacek Kosla made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Alice M. Busch, the current title of record holder; Fractional Owners Mary. A Davies C/O Teresa Lacey, Gregory Forbes, Steven Meyer, David Duffield C/O Joseph H. Duffield, Malena L. Duffield Palin, Albert Meyer C/O Janet Dickson, Janet Meyer Dickson, John J. Jr. Mahon & Delbert R. and Margie Laub that Jacek Kosla is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Jacek Kosla at 4:30 p.m. on the 8th day of October 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Alice M. Busch or her recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 21st day of May 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat May 21 and 28 and June 4, 2020.
